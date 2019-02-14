MESHUGGAH - Video Trailer For US Headlining Dates With Special Guest THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

Swedish extreme tech-metal pioneers, Meshuggah, will perform a handful of special US headlining dates this spring to add to the four US festivals previously announced.

Leading up to the trek, the band will make appearances in South America and Mexico before kicking off their US dates on May 5th in Jacksonville, Florida. The tour will also bring The Black Dahlia Murder as special guests for the headlining shows. The following promotional trailer has just been released.

Meshugah's US dates with The Black Dahlia Murder are listed below.

May

5 - Welcome To Rockville - Jacksonville, FL *

6 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

7 - The Fillmore - New Orleans, LA

8 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

10 - Epicenter Festival - Charlotte, NC *

12 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

14 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

16 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, New York

17 - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival - Columbus, OH *

18 - Chicago Open Air Festival - Bridgeview, IL *

* - Meshuggah only

Meshuggah​ are releasing an exclusive collection of vinyl reissues celebrating the bands legacy. The collection offers a limited, one-time only pressing that includes re-imagined cover artwork, redesigned gatefold jackets, and audio mastered for vinyl.

Reissues for Nothing, I, Catch Thirty-Three, obZen and Koloss will be released on March 22nd via Nuclear Blast Records and are now available to pre-order here. Watch a video trailer below.

The re-designed album artwork was completed by Keerych Luminokaya who created the artwork for the band's 2012 release of Koloss. For the remastering of the albums, the band returned to Thomas Eberger of Stockholm Mastering who worked with the band on The Violent Sleep Of Reason which secured the band their first Grammy nomination for “Best Metal Performance".

(Photo - Olle Carlsson)