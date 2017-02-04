MESSIAH’S KISS Streaming Two New Live Videos

Massacre Records has posted two new live videos of Germany power metal band Messiah’s Kiss performing “Dragonheart” and “Whisper A Prayer”. “Whisper A Prayer” is taken from the band’s latest album, 2014’s Get Your Bulls Out! And “Dragonheart” is the title track to the band’s 2007 album.

These live videos were filmed at ten different venues during the Bull On The Road Tour 2016 spread through Switzerland, Italy, and Germany. 

