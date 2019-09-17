MESSORA Reveals Second Single “The Pond”

In anticipation of their upcoming album "The Door", Montreal's Messora have released their second single “The Pond”.

"The Door" is constantly shifting between genres, and creates a visceral atmosphere that can’t be confined to a single category, be prepared to hear death, melodic, doom and progressive elements throughout the seven tracks on the album. Looking to challenge listeners, Messora presents an album that requires attention and an open mind, as Zach Dean quotes:

“I am trying to present fans with a record that you listen to front to back and come out of feeling different. Maybe not even different, maybe just more like yourself. The album as a whole is very varied musically while remaining focused and tight. It’s very clearly a metal album but you can hear that we want to go to different places and incorporate different influences throughout the record. Most of the songs are very long and have very complicated structures and changes, but it’s always meant to feel right and musical rather than abrupt and meaningless.”

Among the proggy, more experimental tracks on the album, “The Pond” is an introspective and tense journey that is slower than the other offerings on the record. Dean explains:

“I wanted this song to be more slow, atmospheric and short that the other songs on the record, and I stuck to this idea while I was writing it. This track is very interesting to me because I didn’t think that something like this would end up on the record. It started as a 12-minute monstrosity in the same vein as The Veil and The Falling Star, but I ended up scrapping most of it and just kept about a fifth of the ideas and turned them into this more atmospheric and slow cut. The lyrics take place in the new “world” that you finally fall into after entering The Door.”

Messora crosses boundaries and is ultimately for anyone who likes technical, well-crafted metal, especially those who enjoy Opeth, Children of Bodom, and Lamb Of God.

Tracklisting:

“The Door”

“Tethered”

“The Veil”

“The Falling Star”

“The Pond”

“Untethered”

“The Tide”

"The Pond":

Show dates:

October

5 – Montreal, QC – O Patro Vys (album release show)

12 – Sherbrooke, QC – Le Murdoch

(Photo by: Vladim Vilain)