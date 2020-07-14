MESSORA Reveals "The Door" Video

Unleashing the debut album The Door this past October, Montreal's Messora have shared the new music video for the album's title track. Produced entirely by the band and a group of friends, the conception and production of the video was a massive undertaking for them.

"It is a collection of imagery and aesthetics meant to reflect and enhance the sounds and themes of ‘The Door’. We are extremely pleased and proud to be able to share it today." says vocalist/guitarist Zach Dean.

Messora crosses boundaries and is ultimately for anyone who likes technical, well-crafted metal, especially those who enjoy Opeth, Children of Bodom, and Lamb Of God.

"The Pond":

Show dates:

October

5 – Montreal, QC – O Patro Vys (album release show)

12 – Sherbrooke, QC – Le Murdoch

(Photo by: Vladim Vilain)