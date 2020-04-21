METAL AGAINST CORONAVIRUS Unites To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief

Metal Against Coronavirus is a creative project that calls for the participation of the entire international metal community.

They invite all bands, illustrators, designers, photographers, sound engineers, recording studios and producers, video directors, community managers, booking agencies, managers, event producers, merchandising companies, screen printing workshops, music journalists and other professionals linked to the metal scene to contribute with their experience, passion, and solidarity for the development of this project.

Metal Against Coronavirus was created to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus. With the aim that all nationalities feel comfortable within the project, we have decided to allocate the money generated to the solidarity response fund COVID-19 of the United Nations Foundation for the World Health Organization.

Artistic Goal

The objective is to create a digital compilation album from the contribution of a song for each band or musical project. The goal is to collect ten songs.

If the response to the project is successful and exceeds their expectations, they will publish as many albums as selections of ten songs received. Both the album and their social networks will be supported with the artistic contribution from all the people involved.

Bandcamp will be the platform where the album will be published and where all the donations will be collected. The price for the digital download will be a voluntary amount with no fix minimum but they recommend the price of $1 USD per song and $10 USD per album. They will study possible options for a physical release and maybe even a merchandise line launch.

A bank account number will be provided if someone prefers to make their donation this way.

Album Cover

The artist for the album cover will be Matt Cavotta, Illustrator from Issaquah, Washington, recognized worldwide for his amazing covers for the albums The Tomb Within and All Tomorrow's Funerals by the legendary and pioneer death metal band Autopsy.

Artwork

They are also talking with other top notch illustrators within the metal scene to add their art and creations to the project.

They will make a call to all graphic designers and illustrators interested in collaborating with their contributions both for the covers of each of the songs and to create promotional material related to the project that will be shared through our social networks.

They will also call on filmmakers, video editors and animators to unleash their creativity and to create animations, video clips, and lyric videos based on the project's songs.

Involved Guest Musicians And Collaborators

As a starting point for the project, we are working on the exclusive and unreleased collaborative song "Muerte en el Cielo/Celestial Burial" between musicians from the Catalan band Pánico Al Miedo together with musicians from the Colombian band Sol De Sangre.

For the mentioned song they have confirmed international collaborations of Jeff Becerra from Possessed and Karl Willetts from Bolt Thrower & Memoriam on vocals. Guitar solos by former member and musician for Death/ Obituary/ Testament /Konkhra and Carlos Leonardo on bass (Human Carnage/ Smrt/ Mollitiam).

The one and only Ross The Boss, one of the most influential heavy metal guitar players of all times and original former member of Manowar has united to their cause too, he will be recording a guitar solo for another song included in this compilation project.

In addition, Dirk Verbeuren current drummer and full time member of thrash metal titans Megadeth and ex-member of Soilwork will record drum tracks for another song.

Swedish master engineer extraordinaire Tony Lindgren of Fascination Street studios has confirmed his participation in our project too. They are currently speaking with lots of musicians and possible collaborators. New announcements, additions and updates will be made.

Requirements For Participation

A minimum of one guest musician must always participate in each song. The idea is to promote the exchange of ideas and collaboration between musicians from the same scene, generating synergies and enriching experiences.

They also propose musicians from different bands, to come together and form new projects exclusively for this cause if they consider it appropriate.

The theme, lyrics, and music are free. You can either be inspired by the exceptional situation created by the coronavirus or by the quarantine in which we are all plunged or you can also rescue an unpublished song that you have forgotten and add one or more collaborations. Get in touch with other musicians friends of yours or even musicians you admire and would love to collaborate with. In the same way, we encourage recording studios and producers to join, always thinking about the common good of the project.

The quality of your audio is not necessarily prevalent, try to be creative and original with your proposal. Use the media and resources you have available these days.

The deadline for the delivery of the songs is May 31, 2020.