METAL ALLEGIANCE Announce Annual January Metal Assault In Anaheim; Members Of SEPULTURA, DEATH ANGEL, ARMORED SAINT, TESTAMENT, OVERKILL And Many More Confirmed

Metal Allegiance began as a celebration of heavy metal, powered by the almost tribal bond shared between the extreme music community’s most revered trailblazers, armed with a list of contributors onstage (and off) that read like a Wikipedia entry on the genre itself.

On January 16, the band will assemble at The House Of Blues Anaheim for their annual winter assault. This marks the bands sixth year performing annually in Anaheim. The night will feature music from their self-titled album and their recent sophomore album, Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty as well as several special guests.

In Metal Allegiance fashion the band will see an all-star line-up including the core members Mark Menghi, Mike Portnoy, and Alex Skolnick, as well as Andreas Kisser (Sepultura), Mark Osegueda (Death Angel), John Bush (Armored Saint), Chuck Billy (Testament), Bobby Blitz (Overkill), Phil Demmel (Machine Head), Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer), Jack Gibson (Exodus), and Troy Sanders (Mastodon).



Alex Skolnick comments, "For several years now, Metal Allegiance‘s annual Anaheim HOB gig has remained a concert highlight for all in attendance, as well as those of us on stage. This year promises to be no exception. Be there!"

“SUPER stoked to once again jump back in the Metal Allegiance saddle for the raging show set to take place in Anaheim January 2020," comments Gary Holt. "Always a blast to play with so many friends, this one will be one for the record books!”

Bobby Blitz states, "The January, Anaheim metal meltdown with MA! Hang on kids, here comes the ass kicking you've been waiting for!"

The night presented by Nuclear Blast, Murder In The Front Row, Jackson, Charvel and EVH will include performances by Exmortus and Trauma.

Exmortus guitarist and vocalist Jadran “Conan” Gonzalez comment, "We are beyond stoked to share the stage with Metal Allegiance! Some of our favorite metal musicians! Talk about a dream come true!”

General admission tickets will be available for purchase to the public on Friday, here.

Show-goers will have the opportunity to purchase a VIP meet & greet packages that will include:

- Early access into the venue

- Exclusive pre-show Meet & Greet with members of Metal Allegiance

- Personal photograph & autograph signing with members of Metal Allegiance

- Collectible show poster (which they'll happily sign for you)

- Metal Allegiance T-Shirt (sizing from Small to 3XL)

- Official Meet & Greet VIP laminate

- Crowd-fee access to the merch booth

Please note that the VIP package does not include a ticket and must be purchased separately. Purchase your VIP packages here.