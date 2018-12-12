METAL ALLEGIANCE Announce West Coast Performance Of Their BLACK SABBATH Tribute At Annual January Metal Assault; Video Trailer

Metal Allegiance began as a celebration of heavy metal, powered by the almost tribal bond shared between the extreme music community’s most revered trailblazers, armed with a list of contributors onstage (and off) that read like a Wikipedia entry on the genre itself.

On January 24th, the band will assemble at The House Of Blues Anaheim for their annual winter assault. This marks the bands fifth year performing annually in Anaheim. The night presented by Nuclear Blast will open with Held Hostage and Superfix as well as special guests.

Today, the band announced that their west coast fans will be able to witness their performance of Black Sabbath's debut album in its entirety. This is an encore of their special performance that occurred at their Halloween show at Brooklyn Bowl in NY. This performance will be in addition to Metal Allegiance playing music from their self-titled album and their recent sophomore album, Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty.

Check out the trailer for the epic lineup happening January 24th at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, below:

Mark Menghi comments, "This past October we had the idea of covering the first Sabbath record while dressing up in costume for a one-time only (scaled down) MA show. However, we had way too much fun and decided to bring it to Anaheim and incorporate the 'scaled down' four piece into the massive MA Anaheim show at our home away from home in SoCal. We’ll be doing a full MA set filled with the MA thrash attack you all know and love, covered by a few sprinkles of select gems and guests dosed with the first Sabbath record. This show is NOT to be missed and will certainly be one for the ages.”

Alex Skolnick comments, “It is a fun challenge to play Black Sabbath’s debut album - the music has as much in common with Cream and other psychedelic jam rock of the period as the future metal genre it inspired. Playing it live for Halloween (in full early 70s Sabbath regalia) for a packed house in Brooklyn was so special that we just had to bring this experience to friends at our annual Anaheim HoB bash!”

“What a blast it was paying tribute to the mighty Sabbath at our Halloween show in NY...," comments Mike Portnoy. "We needed to share this experience with the west coast as well!”

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth comments "Last Halloween, in Brooklyn it happened first, a killer rendition of the first Sabbath record done by MA. Now lets bring it out to Anaheim this January, catch it if you can kids it's a ONE-more-time deal, portions of the 1st Sabbath record with Alex, Mike, Mark and yours truly...."the world today is such a wicked place...."

In Metal Allegiance fashion the band will see an all-star lineup including the core four as well as Andreas Kisser (Sepultura), Mark Osegueda (Death Angel), John Bush (Armored Saint), Chuck Billy (Testament), Bobby Blitz (Overkill), Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder), Mark Tornillo (Accept), Phil Demmel (Machine Head), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy) and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein.

Tickets for the show are available for purchase here.