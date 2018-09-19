METAL ALLEGIANCE Discuss Their Live Performance - "Every Time You See Us You Get A Different Band," Says MIKE PORTNOY

Metal Allegiance began as a celebration of heavy metal, powered by the almost tribal bond shared between the extreme music community’s most revered trailblazers, armed with a list of contributors onstage (and off) that read like a Wikipedia entry on the genre itself. Their sophomore album, Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty, was released on September 7th via Nuclear Blast.

Today the band discusses the unique experience that is a Metal Allegiance live performance Watch the video trailer below.

Alex Skolnick states, "One of the exciting things about having a band of players who are in different bands is that you don't know who you are going to get for events but we can usually count on the 'core four' and a really nice supporting line-up. I can definitely see a lot more of theses live shows happening built around events such as NAMM, maybe award shows and certainly album releases."

Mike Portnoy comments, "For a lot of bands, every time you see them you get a different set list. With Metal Allegiance, every time you see us you get a different band. You never who is going to be on stage; it's this cast of characters. We have this pool of brothers and sisters, every show is a unique experience."

Order your copy of Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty here.

Metal Allegiance will be performing the debut Black Sabbath album in its entirety, as well as a special set of original Metal Allegiance songs from their two albums, on Saturday, October 27th at Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn, New York.

Support on the date comes from Judas Priestess, Alekhine's Gun, and Magus Beast. Tickets are on sale here.

The list of musicians for Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty include Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder), John Bush (Armored Saint), Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth (Overkill), Mark Tornillo (Accept), Max Cavalera (Soulfly), Floor Jansen (Nightwish), Johan Hegg (Amon Amarth). It also marks the return of Mark Oseguesda (Death Angel) and Troy Sanders (Mastodon).

Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty was produced by Mark Menghi and Alex Skolnick while Mark Lewis of MRL Studios handled the mixing and mastering. The cover artwork was created by renowned artist Marcelo Vasco and Rafael Tavares.

Tracklisting:

"The Accuser" (feat. Trevor Strnad)

"Bound By Silence" (feat. John Bush)

"Mother Of Sin" (feat. Bobby Blitz)

"Terminal Illusion" (feat. Mark Tornillo)

"King With A Paper Crown" (feat. Johan Hegg)

"Voodoo Of The Godsend" (feat. Max Cavalera)

"Liars & Thieves" (feat. Troy Sanders)

"Impulse Control" (feat. Mark Osegueda)

"Power Drunk Majesty (Part I)" (feat. Mark Osegueda)

"Power Drunk Majesty (Part II)" (feat. Floor Jansen)

"The Accuser" track video:

"Bound By Silence" video:

"Voodoo Of The Godsend" lyric video:

"Mother Of Sin" video: