METAL ALLEGIANCE – Highlights From NYC Release Show Streaming

The new Metal Allegiance album is out now. Watch this highlight clip of the band's rehearsals, album release show and press for the Volume II: Power Drunk Majesty album.

Order your copy of Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty here.

Metal Allegiance will be performing the debut Black Sabbath album in its entirety, as well as a special set of original Metal Allegiance songs from their two albums, on Saturday, October 27th at Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn, New York.

Support on the date comes from Judas Priestess, Alekhine's Gun, and Magus Beast. Tickets are on sale here.

The list of musicians for Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty include Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder), John Bush (Armored Saint), Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth (Overkill), Mark Tornillo (Accept), Max Cavalera (Soulfly), Floor Jansen (Nightwish), Johan Hegg (Amon Amarth). It also marks the return of Mark Oseguesda (Death Angel) and Troy Sanders (Mastodon).

Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty was produced by Mark Menghi and Alex Skolnick while Mark Lewis of MRL Studios handled the mixing and mastering. The cover artwork was created by renowned artist Marcelo Vasco and Rafael Tavares.

Tracklisting:

"The Accuser" (feat. Trevor Strnad)

"Bound By Silence" (feat. John Bush)

"Mother Of Sin" (feat. Bobby Blitz)

"Terminal Illusion" (feat. Mark Tornillo)

"King With A Paper Crown" (feat. Johan Hegg)

"Voodoo Of The Godsend" (feat. Max Cavalera)

"Liars & Thieves" (feat. Troy Sanders)

"Impulse Control" (feat. Mark Osegueda)

"Power Drunk Majesty (Part I)" (feat. Mark Osegueda)

"Power Drunk Majesty (Part II)" (feat. Floor Jansen)

"The Accuser" track video:

"Bound By Silence" video:

"Voodoo Of The Godsend" lyric video:

"Mother Of Sin" video: