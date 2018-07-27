METAL ALLEGIANCE Launch Lyric Video For "Voodoo Of The Godsend" Featuring MAX CAVALERA; Lager Of Sin Launch Party Announced

Metal Allegiance began as a celebration of heavy metal, powered by the almost tribal bond shared between the extreme music community’s most revered trailblazers, armed with a list of contributors onstage (and off) that read like a Wikipedia entry on the genre itself. Their upcoming sophomore album, Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty, will be released on September 7th via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Today, the band releases its second single, "Voodoo Of The Godsend", featuring Max Cavalera. Watch the lyric video below.

Mark Menghi comments, “Voodoo turned out to be a tribal crusher a-la some other influential tribal metal band that we all know and love whom once featured Max. We live in a world of way too much bullshit and hate these days… and as our drummer would say; it's nice to have a step towards World Peace.”

Alex Skolnick comments, "One of the most distinct tracks on our new album (and indeed, in the entire MA catalogue), 'Voodoo' has a hypnotic feel with indigenous percussion, bringing to mind a ritual in the rainforest. We’re grateful to have the ultimate voice for this track, with a sound that’ll ll never be mistaken for anyone else: Max Cavalera."

Pre-order Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty and receive "Voodoo Of The Godsend" and "Mother Of Sin" instantly.

Tomorrow, join Alex Skolnick, Mark Menghi, and Gary Holt at Duff's Brooklyn for the Lager Of Sin launch party! Named after the first single, "Mother Of Sin", the very special premium double IPL (Indian Pale Lager) was made in collaboration with Barrage Brewing Company.

The list of musicians for Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty include Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder), John Bush (Armored Saint), Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth (Overkill), Mark Tornillo (Accept), Max Cavalera (Soulfly), Floor Jansen (Nightwish), Johan Hegg (Amon Amarth). It also marks the return of Mark Oseguesda (Death Angel) and Troy Sanders (Mastodon).

Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty was produced by Mark Menghi and Alex Skolnick while Mark Lewis of MRL Studios handled the mixing and mastering. The cover artwork was created by renowned artist Marcelo Vasco and Rafael Tavares.

Pre-order your copy of Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty here.

Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Orange with Black splatter vinyl – limited to 500

- Beer with Blue splatter vinyl – limited to 500

- Yellow Cassette

- T-shirt + CD digi + Patch bundle

Tracklisting:

"The Accuser" (feat. Trevor Strnad)

"Bound By Silence" (feat. John Bush)

"Mother Of Sin" (feat. Bobby Blitz)

"Terminal Illusion" (feat. Mark Tornillo)

"King With A Paper Crown" (feat. Johan Hegg)

"Voodoo Of The Godsend" (feat. Max Cavalera)

"Liars & Thieves" (feat. Troy Sanders)

"Impulse Control" (feat. Mark Osegueda)

"Power Drunk Majesty (Part I)" (feat. Mark Osegueda)

"Power Drunk Majesty (Part II)" (feat. Floor Jansen)

"Mother Of Sin" video:

Trailers:

In celebration of the release, the band announced a special release show at The Gramercy in New York on September 6th. In true Metal Allegiance fashion, the night will include an all-star line-up that will not disappoint.

The night will feature the core four - David Ellefson, Alex Skolnick, Mark Menghi, and Mike Portnoy - as well as Mark Osegueda, Andreas Kisser, John Bush and Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth. The night will also include Trevor Strnad and Mark Tornillo who are making their Metal Allegiance debut on Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty.

Direct support for the show is Venom Inc., Weapons Of Anew, Follow The Awakened and Terrorbyte.

Tickets for the show can be purchased here.

Attendees have the option to purchase a very limited and exclusive VIP Meet & Greet package, which includes:

- Early access into the venue

- Exclusive pre-show Meet & Greet with members of Metal Allegiance

- Personal photograph & autograph signing with members of Metal Allegiance

- Collectible show poster (which they'll happily sign for you)

- Metal Allegiance Power Drunk Zombie T-Shirt (sizing from Small to 3XL)

- Metal Allegiance Embroidered Logo Patch

- Official Meet & Greet VIP laminate

- (1) One Pair of Tascam Professional Audio Studio Monitoring Headphones

- Crowd-fee access to the merch booth

Purchase your VIP package here.