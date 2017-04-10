METAL ALLEGIANCE "Osefuego" T-Shirts Featuring DEATH ANGEL Frontman MARK OSEGUEDA Available For Pre-Order
Metal Allegiance has checked in with the following announcement:
"We've decided to continue our exclusive Artist Series line in conjunction with one of our beloved singers; Mark Osegueda, also known within the MA camp as 'Osefuego', a name given to him by Metal Allegiance at our favorite New York Taco joint. Quantities will be extremely limited. This is a pre-order only. Pre-orders end on April 12th, 2017. Shirts will ship first week of May 2017."
Pre-order your "Osefuego" shirt here.
Upcoming Death Angel live dates are listed below:
July
9 - Antwerp Metalfest - Antwerp, Belgium
14 - Glasklockorna - Gavle, Sweden
19 - Le Ferrailleur - Nantes, France
20 - Petit Bain - Paris, France
21 - Le Rat’s - Puget Sur Argens, France
26 - Musigburg - Aarburg, Switzerland
August
8 - Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, UK
9 - Audio - Glasgow, UK
10 - Hobos Music Venue - Bridgend, UK
11 - The Underworld Camden - London, UK