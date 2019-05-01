METAL ALLEGIANCE Release 5th Anniversary Tour Recap Video Featuring Members Of TESTAMENT, EXODUS, ANTHRAX, SLAYER, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM And More

Metal Allegiance recently celebrated their 5th anniversary with four shows on the West Coast. Watch a video recap below.

These anniversary shows featured the core four members - David Ellefson, Mark Menghi, Mike Portnoy, and Alex Skolnick - sharing the stage with Chuck Billy (Testament), John Bush (Armored Saint), and Phil Demmel (Machine Head). Also returning to the MA live show ranks after a three year hiatus, Grammy award winning vocalist/bassist Troy Sanders (Mastodon).

Each night offered a unique experience as with any Metal Allegiance shows, you never know who will drop by to join the festivities. For the April 17th show in Phoenix, they were joined by Max Cavalera (Soulfly), as well as members of Sacred Reich and Flotsam And Jetsam. Nita Strauss rocked out with the band in Los Angeles, and at the April 20th show in San Francisco, the band were joined by Steve Zetro Souza (Exodus) and Gary Holtl (Slayer, Exodus) and Charlie Benante (Anthrax).