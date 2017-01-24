METAL ALLEGIANCE Release Exclusive 360º Video For “Pledge Of Allegiance” From Fallen Heroes Show

Metal Allegiance gathered last Friday (January 20th) at the City National Grove of Anaheim for an unforgettable tribute to our fallen heroes. The night was filled with many special performances as well as an appearance and early birthday celebration for Ray Burton. Today, the band released an exclusive 360 video of the opening song of the night, "Pledge Of Allegiance”, which can be seen below.

This night marked the first time in a year that the core four, David Ellefson, Alex Skolnick, Mark Menghi, and Mike Portnoy have played together. They shared the stage with Mikkey Dee (Motörhead, Scorpions), Vinny Appice (Dio, Black Sabbath), Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest), Mike Inez (Alice In Chains), Eddie Hermida (Suicide Silence), Arejay Hale (Halestorm), Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies), Chris Jericho (Fozzy), Mark Osegueda (Death Angel) , Phil Demmel (Machine Head), Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus), Charlie Benante (Antthrax), Chuck Billy (Testament), and Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs).

The night began with performances by Marty Friedman, Gus G, and Martyrd.

Check out BraveWords feature on the event at this location.