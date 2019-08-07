METAL ALLEGIANCE Release Video Trailer For Halloween BLACK SABBATH Tribute Show In Chicago; Tickets On Sale Now

Metal Allegiance are brining their special Black Sabbath tribute performance to Chicago at the Bottom Lounge on Thursday, October 31st. This will mark the second Halloween where the band has performed Sabbath's iconic debut album as they premiered the memorable set last year in Brooklyn. They will also play original Metal Allegiance songs from the bands two albums as they are continuing their celebration of their 5 year anniversary as a band. Watch a new video trailer below.

The night, presented by Murder In The Front Row, will feature core members - Mark Menghi and Alex Skolnick with Bobby Blitz (Overkill) as well as Metal Allegiance newcomer, Brann Dailor from Grammy wining Mastodon, who is making his Metal Allegiance debut on drums. Direct support for the show is none other than Crobot with Weapons Of Anew and Metalfier as the opening acts.

Mark Menghi comments, "FINALLY! We’re playing in Chicago as MA. About time.. We heard all the messages loud and clear! Prepare for my wig, Alex’s fake moustache that’ll most likely fall off mid-set, Blitz’s ball-busting, Brann’s MA debut and the MA attack ChiTown!”

Alex Skolnick states, "Last Halloween, we played Sabbath 1.0 in Brooklyn with vintage instruments (and facial hair); it was a musically satisfying experience and a heck of a good time. This time, we’re bringing the festivities to the Windy City and excited to jam with Brann for the first time, making the night all the more special. If in Chicago and in need of Halloween plans, look no further!"

For the Chicago show, fans will be able to purchase upgraded VIP packages. Below is a list of items included which can be purchased here:

- Early access into the concert venue

- Exclusive pre-show Meet & Greet with members of Metal Allegiance

- Personal photograph & autograph signing with members of Metal Allegiance

- Metal Allegiance Exclusive 5th Anniversary T-Shirt (sizing from Small to 4XL)

- Collectible show poster (which they'll happily sign for you)

- Official Meet & Greet VIP Laminate

- Crowd-fee access to the merch booth

General tickets for the show are available here.