METAL ALLEGIANCE - Video From Fallen Heroes Tribute Performance Featuring Members Of MEGADETH, TESTAMENT, DEATH ANGEL, EXODUS, FOZZY, MACHINE HEAD And More Posted

Metal Allegiance gathered at the City National Grove of Anaheim on January 20th for a monumental tribute to our fallen heroes. Hosted by Jackson, Charvel & EVH the night was a who’s who of the metal community. The night marked the first time in a year that the core four, David Ellefson, Alex Skolnick, Mark Menghi, and Mike Portnoy have played together. Joining them on stage were the newest recruits to this already incredible lineup; Mikkey Dee (Motörhead, Scorpions), Eddie Hermida (Suicide Silence), Arejay Hale (Halestorm) and Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies) who will join Chris Jericho (Fozzy), Mark Osegueda (Death Angel), Phil Demmel (Machine Head), Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Chuck Billy (Testament), and Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs).

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Pledge of Allegiance"

"Can't Kill the Devil"

"Suffragette City" (David Bowie)

"I Don't Know (Ozzy Osbourne)

"War Ensemble (Slayer)

"5 Minutes Alone (Pantera)

"Murders in the Rue Morgue" (Iron Maiden)

"Dragon Attack" (Queen )

"Stone Cold Crazy" (Queen)

"Emerald" (Thin Lizzy)

"Bonded By Blood" (Exodus)

"Disposable Heroes" (Metallica)

"Polaris / Peace Sells... (Megadeth)

"Chloe Dancer" (Mother Love Bone)

"We Die Young" Alice In Chains)

"Let's Go Crazy" (Prince)

"Riff Raff" (AC/DC)

"Iron Fist" (Motörhead)

"Space Truckin'" (Deep Purple)

"We Rock" (Dio)

"Seek & Destroy" (Metallica)

Video from the show is available below.