Metal Blade Records Opens Store In Las Vegas; Rare And Out-Of-Print Items Now For Sale

Metal Blade Records has opened a store at the Antique Mall Of America in Las Vegas, NV. Full of Metal Blade collectibles and out-of-print items that can't be found anywhere else, fans can visit the location to get their fix of rare vinyl, t-shirts, CDs and more.

Metal Blade founder and CEO Brian Slagel comments: "We have so much cool Metal Blade things that we want to share with you. This is a great way to provide fans with an opportunity to get many rare and unique items. It is a full on Metal Blade store in a unique environment here in Las Vegas. Hope you guys will all come check it out!"

Find out more information about the store here.