Metal Blade To Reissue FLESHCRAWL And VOMITORY Death Metal Classics On Vinyl

Metal Blade Records continues to reissue the Vomitory catalogue on January 17 with brand new vinyl editions of Carnage Euphoria and Opus Mortis VIII, the final albums in the rich legacy of these Swedish death metallers.

On January 24, Metal Blade will finally issue vinyl versions of two German death metal classics from Fleshcrawl. As Blood Rains From The Sky... as well as Soulskinner will be available for the first time ever on vinyl.

Available versions listed below.

Fleshcrawl

As Blood Rains From The Sky...

- 180 g black vinyl

- Weed green marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)

- Red/white marbled (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- Auburn marbled w/golden glitter vinyl (ltd. 100 - Kingsroad-exclusive)

Soulskinner

- 180 g black vinyl

- Burgundy red marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)

- Clear flesh-colored marbled (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- Clear black marbled w/golden glitter vinyl (ltd. 100 - Kingsroad-exclusive)

Vomitory

Carnage Euphoria

- 180 g black vinyl

- Burgundy red marbled vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- Sand beige marbled (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- Clear black red splattered vinyl (ltd. 100 - EU-exclusive)

- Clear bourbon marbled (ltd. 100 - US-exclusive)

Opus Mortis VIII

- 180 g black vinyl

- Dusk blue black marbled vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- Claret violet marbled vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- Bloody snow splattered vinyl (ltd. 100 - EU-exclusive)

- Clear ice blue red marbled (ltd. 100 - US-exclusive)