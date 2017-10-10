METAL CHURCH Drummer STET HOWLAND On The Chance Of Rejoining W.A.S.P. - “I Might Do The Handful Of Dates That The World Would Probably Be Interested In”; Video

In a new interview with Duke TV, current Metal Church drummer Stet Howland reveals that he would be open to rejoining his former band W.A.S.P. if the opportunity came up.

Says Stet: “I'm very happy where I am, you know. I somehow landed in Metal Church and I just love it. But I mean, if (former W.A.S.P. guitarist) Chris (Holmes) did W.A.S.P. and it came up and I got a phone call, I might do the handful of dates that the world would probably be interested in. There might be a reconciliation, like Dokken did in Japan, if someone had enough money or something. And I may or may not be included in it, you know, but Chris should be. I think he was a big part of W.A.S.P. His image and the movie Max Max are where the whole damn thing came from, really.”

Watch the full interview below: