METAL CHURCH / Ex-W.A.S.P. Drummer STET HOWLAND Undergoes Spinal Tap

Metal Church has provided the following Stet Howland Cancer Treatment Fund Update:

"Stet would like to thank everyone for your continued support! He's hanging in there and had a spinal tap last week which was a little rough. Stet also had to shave his head - no worries though, it will grow back and he retains a good sense of humor about it all! But his fight will continue and he sends his love and thanks for the prayers, good wishes and financial help you are all providing! Please share this with friends and family on ALL social media sites that you may be a part of: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. Here is the GoFundMe link that has been set up for Stet."

It was recently announced that Metal Church drummer Stet Howland had begun chemotherapy treatments, having recently been diagnosed with Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Metal Church issued the following statement via Facebook: “The first chemotherapy treatment wiped him out, although he is feeling better then before the diagnosis and treatment, he is still pretty weak. At this time, he is expected to have chemotherapy 4 or 5 more times over the course of the next 12 weeks or so. Each treatment will consist of Stet checking into the hospital as an inpatient and running continuously on chemo (16 hour drips, one right after the other) for just under five full days. On his days “off” he will continue to go in for blood testing, and will receive blood transfusions every couple of days.

The doctors, nurses and staff have been and are amazing! They are closely monitoring Stet and he has complete confidence in their course of treatment. Stet and his family have tons of amazing friends, family and fans to thank for all the help and support and all the well wishes and prayers!

Please keep all the good vibes coming, as Stet has a very long road ahead of him, but he is a fighter and intends to kick Cancer right in the ass!! On behalf of Stet, his family and his Metal Church brothers, thanks to everyone for all the support and good wishes you've expressed to him here!!”