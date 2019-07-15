METAL CHURCH Forced To Cancel Shows In Toronto, Montreal; Band Issues Statement

Metal Church have been forced to cancel their upcoming shows in Canada. The band were scheduled to play the Rockpile in Toronto on July 26, and at the Heavy Montreal festival in Montreal on July 27.

A message from Mike Howe and Kurdt Vanderhoof states: "To all of our Metal Church fans in Canada. We are saddened to announce the cancellation our shows in Toronto and Montreal due to family health issues. We hope that you understand and hope to make it up to you in the not so distant future. Peace and love."

(Photo - Melissa Castro)