METAL CHURCH Frontman MIKE HOWE - "I Feel For All My Fellow Musicians Out There"; Video

Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People recently conducted a Zoom interview with singer Mike Howe of Metal Church to talk about the band's new release, From the Vault, which just came out this past Friday. The album is a compilation which includes four new studio tracks, live tracks, and some B-sides from their previous record, Damned If You Do.

In this interview, Elliott suggested that Metal Church is sounding better than ever, and Mike followed up with the following: "I'm more excited about Metal Church than I've ever been in my entire life and I've been enjoying it way more than I ever thought I would."

When the interview turned to the subject of our current stay at home order during this COVID-19 pandemic, Mike expressed his empathy for his fellow musicians out there who are struggling due to the inability to tour: "I feel very bad for all the other musicians out there that had their tours canceled because it's their livelihood as you probably know. Touring is one of the main ways that bands can make money nowadays. And so without that, it's devastating I'm sure. And I feel for all my fellow musicians out there who can't make that money."

When asked if he preferred touring or recording, Mike responded with: "Touring. But the only reason I'm touring is because I'm recording. I wouldn't tour if I couldn't record. But if I have to pick one like you said, I guess I'd have to say touring because I get to meet the fans and that's my favorite thing."

Mike also shares a funny little story about the first time he met Johan Hegg of Amon Amarth while he was practicing yoga backstage at their first show together on tour at the end of the interview. Watch the full interview below:

From The Vault is a special edition compilation album that features 14 previously unreleased tracks from the Mike Howe era, which include four newly recorded studio tracks including a redux of the band’s fan favorite classic, “Conductor”. The remaining tracks are compiled from various recordings in the band’s history and include five tracks from 2018’s Damned if You Do recording sessions, three cover songs and two live tracks “Agent Green” and “Anthem To The Estranged” which was recorded at the famous Club Citta, Kawasaki, Japan on the Damned If You Do world tour.

Tracks 1 through 4 were mixed and mastered by Chris “The Wizard Collier” (KXM, Whitesnake, Prong, Korn) and Tracks 5 through 14 were mixed & mastered by Kurdt Vanderhoof.

The album can be ordered in numerous configurations including a limited edition twenty-two-page comic book via Rat Pak Records here. The comic book ,“Return Of The Fake Healer” (featuring the artwork of mid-west comic book illustrator Andrew Owens), also comes with an additional compilation CD which features a mix of XI and Damned If You Do tracks as well as two previously unreleased mixes of “Killing Your Time” and “Needle & Suture”.

From The Vault can be ordered digitally here.

Tracklising (Deluxe US Version):

New Studio Tracks:

"Dead On The Vine"

"For No Reason"

"Conductor" [redux]

"Above The Madness"

B-Side Tracks From The Damned If You Do Sessions:

"Mind Thief"

"Tell Lie Vision"

"False Flag"

"Insta Mental"

"432hz"

Cover Songs From The Vault:

"Please Don’t Judas Me" (Nazareth cover)

"Green Eyed Lady" (Sugarloaf cover)

"Black Betty" (Ram Jam cover)

Live Tracks From The Vault:

"Agent Green" (Live In Japan)

"Anthem To The Estranged" (Live In Japan)

Bonus Tracks:

"Killing Your Time” (Wizard mix) [digital and comic CD version only]

"Needle & Suture” (Metal mix) [digital and comic CD version only]

“The Enemy Mind” (XI bonus track) [digital download version only]

“The Coward” (XI bonus track) [digital download version only]

“Conductor”:

“For No Reason” lyric video:

“Dead On The Vine” lyric video:

Metal Church is:

Mike Howe - Vocals

Kurdt Vanderhoof - Guitars

Stet Howland - Drums

Steve Unger - Bass

Rick Van Zandt - Guitars

(Photo - Melissa Castro)