METAL CHURCH Frontman MIKE HOWE - "I Just Love Being Around The Fans; They're Very Gracious"

Metal Church vocalist Mike Howe recently spoke with Australia's Heavy about returning to the band for the XI album, their new record Damned If You Do, being a part of Megadeth's upcoming Megacruise, and interacting with the fans. Check out the interview below.

Howe: "Back in the day, honestly, I was a little bit overwhelmed by fans. I was a little bit shy and a little bit reclusive. I like meeting fans, but I like to also when I'm done meeting them, get away and have my private time. So I was a little bit leery of this (70000 Tons), going on a ship where you can't get away from fans, but I was totally wrong and I loved it. I'm a totally different person now. I just love being around the fans. They're very gracious. Heavy metal fans are the best fans in the world. I'm just lucky to be part of the scene and have the fans keep us alive."

Music Feeds announced earlier this year that Metal Church are gearing up for their first ever Australian tour. For ticket links, head to this location.

August

29 - Northcote Social Club - Melbourne, Australia

30 - Crowbar - Sydney, Australia

31 - Crowbar - Brisbane, Australia