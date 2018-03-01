METAL CHURCH Live At Wacken Open Air 2016; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Posted

Following the return of singer Mike Howe after more than 20 years, Metal Church hit Germany's Wacken Open Air in the summer of 2016. You can now watch professionally filmed video of the band's full performance below.

Setlist:

"Fake Healer"

"In Mourning"

"Start The Fire"

"Gods Of Second Chance"

"Date With Poverty"

"No Tomorrow"

"Watch The Children Pray"

"No Friend Of Mine"

"Killing Your Time"

"Beyond The Black"

"Badlands"

"The Human Factor"