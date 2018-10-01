METAL CHURCH - New Album Video Teaser Launched
October 1, 2018, an hour ago
American metallers Metal Church have launched a teaser video for the follow-up to their 2016 album XI, coming soon via Rat Pak Records (US), Nuclear Blast (Europe), and King Records (Japan). Check it out below and stay tuned for updates.
Fans can sign up to the Metal Church mailing list here for notifications.
Metal Church lineup:
Mike Howe - vocals
Kurdt Vanderhoof - guitar
Rick Van Zandt - guitar
Stet Howland - drums
Steve Unger - bass