METAL CHURCH Reflect On Failed 1999 Reunion Of Original Lineup - “It Was Awful… We’re Still Recovering From That Now,” Says Guitarist KURDT VANDERHOOF

eonMusic recently sat down with Metal Church guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof and vocalist Mike Howe in Belfast, Ireland for a chat about the band's history. An excerpt from the interview follows:

eonMusic: The band’s original lineup did reform for one album in 1999.

Kurdt Vanderhoof: “Masterpeace, which I like to call Disasterpeace. The whole thing was a great idea, but when we tried to put together it just didn’t work. We got forced into doing some stuff and I swear, when we payed Waken with [vocalist] David Wayne, the whole thing fell apart with having all the original members. They literally forced us into doing that, and I was telling the management, and record company; “Look, this is a bad, bad idea”, and they said; “Oh no, you’ll be fine, it’ll be fine”. We played, and we SUCKED, I mean, it was horrible, and then afterwards everybody was like; “What happened?!”, and I was just like; “I’m going to fucking kill you guys” – the management and record companies. I was like; “Fuck YOU. I told you, and I warned you that this is bad”.”

eonMusic: Why did the reunion fail?

Kurdt Vanderhoof: “Well, David Wayne couldn’t sing anymore, he was fucked up on drugs; prescription drugs, because that’s ‘different’. It was fun to play with John Marshall, but Kirk couldn’t do it because of his health, and that’s when I had to cut ties with Kirk. He didn’t play, and he barely played on the record, and it took forever to get that done. It just didn’t work. It was a horrible feeling. We did a tour and it was awful. We’re still recovering from that now.”

Read the full interview at eonmusic.co.uk.

Metal Church perform next on July 15th at Chicago Open Air in Bridgeview, IL. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.