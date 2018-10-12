METAL CHURCH Release Official Music Video For New Song "Damned If You Do"

West coast metal veterans Metal Church will release their 12th full length studio album, Damned If You Do, via Rat Pak Records on December 7th. The album will also be available in Europe via Nuclear Blast and Japan via King Records.

On the heels of the album announcement, Metal Church have released the first music video for the title track “Damned If You Do”. The song is quintessential Metal Church and showcases the sound that has garnered the band fans all around the globe with its driving guitar riffs, punishing drum beat and instantly recognizable vocals.

“I hope the fans enjoy this first video, it really sets the tone for the entire album, We are doing our best to keep metal alive Metal Church style. We’d be damned if we didn't!” exclaims vocalist Mike Howe.

Speaking on the new single and video, Stet Howland comments: “From my first listen of the ‘Damned If You Do” demo, I was blown away. From Mike’s ‘hummm’ intro to Kurdt’s bad ass guitar riff to the infectious chorus, I was hooked!! If I were any more excited people would have to call me ‘shit legs’. Ha Ha Ha.”

The latest release is the follow up to their highly successful 2016 album XI, which saw the return of legendary frontman Mike Howe. Damned If You Do is a cross between the band’s iconic Blessing In Disguise and The Human Factor. This new offering features ten fully-charged, classic-metal influenced songs that showcase the sound that has garnered the band a solid fanbase for over three decades.

Kurdt Vanderhoof comments, “I feel this album is a very powerful statement to what Metal Church has always been about. A tough and aggressive old school metal album while maintaining a level of musicality and melodic sensibilities”.

Damned If You Do also features new drummer Stet Howland (ex-W.A.S.P./Lita Ford). Stet first arrived after the departure of long-time drummer Jeff Plate, but soon after joining the band was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Miraculously his treatments for the aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma worked and he was able to begin recording the new album.

Speaking of the new album Stet Howland comments, “From the minute we started tracking this new CD, I had the feeling that it was going to be something special. I knew that I was going to do my best to deliver a top drum performance, not only because of the high standard set by past Metal Church drummers, but also because this is my first CD release after being sick. I’m beyond happy with all aspects of this CD, great songs, great performances, great production, just an overall great CD! I love it!”

Damned If You Do is something truly unique and special. The songs are powerful, precise, and Metal Church’s musical vision is unified. From the haunting opener “Damned If You Do” to the final hard-edged track “The War Electric,” this new album is sure to resonate with fans from the band’s early years while garnering new ones. Songs like “By The Numbers,” “Guillotine” and “The Black Things” are sure to become instant favourites.

Mike Howe comments: “I'm very excited about the new release. It all came together way better than I even imagined. It's a great feeling to work really hard on a musical project pouring your heart into it and hoping it comes out as something you can be proud of in the end. I have been listening to it every day and loving it! I hope our fans do as well!”

Damned If You Do is available in various formats and bundle configurations including a ltd Blue, Black & white vinyl pressing with an alternate track sequence also an Ultimate Fan Bundle that includes a personal “Thank-you” phone call from Mike Howe, exclusively available at ratpakrecords.com/metal-church.

Tracklisting:

"Damned If You Do"

"The Black Things"

"By The Numbers"

"Revolution Underway"

"Guillotine"

"Rot Away"

"Into The Fold"

"Monkey Finger"

"Out Of Balance"

"The War Electric"

Album teaser:

Metal Church is:

Mike Howe - Vocals

Kurdt Vanderhoof - Guitars

Stet Howland - Drums

Steve Unger - Bass

Rick Van Zandt - Guitars