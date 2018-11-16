METAL CHURCH Releases "By The Numbers" Single; Music Video Streaming

West coast metal veterans Metal Church will release their 12th full length studio album, Damned If You Do, via Rat Pak Records on December 7th. The album will also be available in Europe via Nuclear Blast and Japan via King Records.

The latest release is the follow-up to their 2016 album, XI, which saw the return of legendary frontman Mike Howe. Damned If You Do is a cross between the band’s iconic Blessing In Disguise and The Human Factor.

Today, the band has launched the third single, "By The Numbers". In a case where art imitates life, the video tells the story of a successful businessman who also plays double duty as a rock star lead singer, something Mike Howe knows all too well. The video for "By The Numbers" can be seen below. Purchase the single here.

This new offering features ten fully-charged, classic-metal influenced songs that showcase the sound that has garnered the band a solid fanbase for over three decades.

Kurdt Vanderhoof comments, “I feel this album is a very powerful statement to what Metal Church has always been about. A tough and aggressive old school metal album while maintaining a level of musicality and melodic sensibilities”.

Damned If You Do also features new drummer Stet Howland (ex-W.A.S.P./Lita Ford). Stet first arrived after the departure of long-time drummer Jeff Plate, but soon after joining the band was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Miraculously his treatments for the aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma worked and he was able to begin recording the new album.

Speaking of the new album Stet Howland comments, “From the minute we started tracking this new CD, I had the feeling that it was going to be something special. I knew that I was going to do my best to deliver a top drum performance, not only because of the high standard set by past Metal Church drummers, but also because this is my first CD release after being sick. I’m beyond happy with all aspects of this CD, great songs, great performances, great production, just an overall great CD! I love it!”

Damned If You Do is something truly unique and special. The songs are powerful, precise, and Metal Church’s musical vision is unified. From the haunting opener “Damned If You Do” to the final hard-edged track “The War Electric,” this new album is sure to resonate with fans from the band’s early years while garnering new ones. Songs like “By The Numbers,” “Guillotine” and “The Black Things” are sure to become instant favourites.

Mike Howe comments: “I'm very excited about the new release. It all came together way better than I even imagined. It's a great feeling to work really hard on a musical project pouring your heart into it and hoping it comes out as something you can be proud of in the end. I have been listening to it every day and loving it! I hope our fans do as well!”

Damned If You Do is available in various formats and bundle configurations including a ltd Blue, Black & white vinyl pressing with an alternate track sequence also an Ultimate Fan Bundle that includes a personal “Thank-you” phone call from Mike Howe, exclusively available at ratpakrecords.com/metal-church.

Tracklisting:

"Damned If You Do"

"The Black Things"

"By The Numbers"

"Revolution Underway"

"Guillotine"

"Rot Away"

"Into The Fold"

"Monkey Finger"

"Out Of Balance"

"The War Electric"

"Out Of Balance":

“Damned If You Do” video:

Album teaser:

Metal Church is:

Mike Howe - Vocals

Kurdt Vanderhoof - Guitars

Stet Howland - Drums

Steve Unger - Bass

Rick Van Zandt - Guitars

(Photo - Melissa Castro)