METAL CHURCH Streaming Cover Of NAZARETH's "Please Don't Judas Me"; Audio

Deep Cuts & Rarities is a limited edition 15-track compilation CD that includes rare unreleased and previously released cover songs which are performed by various artists from the rock and hard rock genres. Listen to Metal Church's cover of Nazareth's "Please Don't Judas Me" below:

The release features mostly classic songs from the 70’s and 80’s but also includes a solo acoustic version of Cam’s “Burning House” performed by Sevendust guitarist John Connolly and a recently recorded live version of John Corabi performing The Scream's “Man In The Moon”, which was recorded during his “Live 94” tour.

Other featured artists on this release include Dug Pinnick (King’s X), Todd La Torre (Queensrÿche), John Connolly (Sevendust), Michael Angelo Batio, Mark Tremonti, Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper), Vixen, Dave Rude (Tesla), Kurdt Vanderhoof (Metal Church), Roxanne, Lynch Mob, Presto Ballet, Beasto Blanco, Tommy Baldwin, Jeff Plate (Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Craig Blackwell and John Corabi.

Deep Cuts & Rarities features nine unreleased tracks and six previously released tracks. Official release date is May 18th. Find more details and pre-order your copy here.

Tracklisting:

"Barracuda" [Heart] (previously unreleased)

Performed by Todd La Torre (Queensryche) ft: Craig Blackwell

"I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You" [Alan Parsons Project] (previously unreleased)

Performed by dUg Pinnick (Kings X) ft: Tommy Baldwin

"Burning House" [CAM] (previously unreleased)

Performed by John Connolly (Sevendust)

"Feed My Frankenstein" [Alice Cooper]

Performed by Beasto Blanco

"Burnin' Sky" [Bad Company]

Performed by Lynch Mob

“Eruption” [Van Halen] (previously unreleased)

Performed by Michael Angelo Batio

“Sledgehammer" [Peter Gabriel]

Performed by Dave Rude (Tesla)

“I Don’t Need No Doctor” [Humble Pie] (previously unreleased)

Performed by Vixen ft: Share Ross on vox (Live)

"Free Ride" [The Edgar Winter Group] (previously unreleased)

Performed by Roxanne with Ray Luzier (KoRn) on drums

“Please Don’t Judas Me” [Nazareth] (previously unreleased)

Performed by Metal Church

"Burn" [Deep Purple]

Performed by Michael Angelo Batio, Todd La Torre (Queensryche) and Mark Tremonti (Alter Bridge)

“Teacher” [Jethro Tull] (previously unreleased)

Performed by Presto Ballet (Featuring Kurdt Vanderhoof of Metal Church)

"Hang On To Your Life" [The Guess Who] (previously unreleased)

Performed by dUg Pinnick (King’s X) ft: Tommy Baldwin

"What You're Doing" [Rush]

Performed by Michael Angelo Batio, Todd La Torre (Queensryche), Kurdt Vanderhoof (Metal Church), Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper), Jeff Plate (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) and Craig Blackwell

“Man In The Moon” [The Scream]

Performed by John Corabi (Live)