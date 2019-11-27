METAL CHURCH To Be Inducted Into 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame

Legendary Seattle metal band, Metal Church, will be inducted at the 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame Gala. The non-profit charity gala takes place on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove in Anaheim, CA. Proceeds go to bringing free therapy services to special needs children at specific health facilities and community centers throughout the United States.

Geoff Tate, Don Dokken, Stephen Pearcy, Graham Bonnet, Joe Satriani will be joining Metal Church as 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame Inductees. Various bands and Inductees will be performing as well. Additional Inductions and performances by hard rock and heavy metal Legends, an All-Star Jam, and other surprises will be announced over the next few weeks.

Metal Church is credited as a formative influence on the thrash metal sub-genre, melding the aesthetics of the new wave of British heavy metal and American hard rock with "incredibly tight musicianship" and "piercingly screeched" vocals.

The 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame Gala will be hosted by iconic television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, and co-hosted by Whiskey A GoGo Ultimate Jam Night / Almost Fama Show Host, Jes Fama.

Tickets: 45.00 at the Door / 35.00 in Advance. Pre-order here.

Pat Gesualdo, Metal Hall Of Fame President/CEO, says, “The 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame Gala is going to be amazing!! As always, there will be numerous hard rock and heavy metal idols, and many exciting performances!!"

(Photo - Melissa Castro)