METAL DE FACTO Featuring ENSIFERUM, EVERFROST Members Streaming “Legionnaires’ Oath” Lyric Video; Debut Album Out Now

Finnish power metallers Metal De Facto have released their debut album Imperium Romanum via Rockshots Records in Europe. A North American release is due December 13.

To celebrate the event, the band has also released the lyric video for “Legionnaires' Oath,” streaming below:

Singer Mikael Salo and bass player Sami Hinkka comment about the song, "'Legionnaires' Oath' talks about the legionnaires, heavy infantrymen of the Roman army who were revered as some of the most feared warriors at the time. It delves into the mindset of these soldiers, and the oath that they took to serve Rome for at least 25 years, the loyalty and the mental fortitude it required. Musically, 'Legionnaires' Oath' boasts a powerful pounding drum beat paired with a commanding lead guitar melody. The chorus then explodes to an epic choir that speaks of military might and conquest, both sorrowful yet glorious!"

Imperium Romanum was recorded, mixed and mastered at Goodman Studios and Tadaa Music Studio by Esa Orjatsalo. The artwork was created by the renowned Hungarian artist Gyula Havancsák (Blind Guardian'sTwilight Orchestra, Stratovarius, Accept, Grave Digger, Powerwolf). The album also features a spoken word by Maurizio Iacono (Kataklysm, Ex-Deo) in the last song, "Germanicus."

Metal De Facto was formed in late 2017 by Esa Orjatsalo (ex-Dreamtale) and Sami Hinkka (Ensiferum), who had met and discussed the deeper meanings of power metal on Ensiferum's tour bus. The lineup was soon completed with Atte Marttinen (ex-Kivimetsän Druidi), Benji Connelly (Everfrost), Mikko Salovaara (Leverage) and Mikael Salo (Everfrost). The band promises to "Make Power Metal Great Again" with their powerful sound and epic concepts that deal with different historical themes and mythologies.

The idea was that every album would have a theme based on a certain country's/culture's history and mythology. The debut album will deal with the Roman Empire and the many tales, true stories and philosophies associated with it. Each song is about a different aspect of this grand topic, and while being enjoyable as escapist storytelling in itself, also delves into the mindset of the different characters and people from whose perspectives the songs are written.

Tracklisting:

“The Conqueror”

“Legionnaires’ Oath”

“Naturalis Historia”

“Inferno”

“Bacchanalia”

“Echoes In Eternity”

“Colosseum”

“Ides Of March”

“The Ascending Of Jupiter”

“Germanicus” (feat. Maurizio Iacono)

"The Ascending Of Jupiter" lyric video:

“The Conqueror”: