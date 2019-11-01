METAL DE FACTO Featuring ENSIFERUM, EVERFROST Members Streaming “The Ascending Of Jupiter” Lyric Video

Finnish power metal band Metal De Facto has unleashed a lyric video for "The Ascending of Jupiter," the latest single from their upcoming debut album, Imperium Romanum, due for release on November 22 in Europe and December 13 in North America via Rockshots Records.

Singer Mikael Salo and bass player Sami Hinkka comment about the song, "'The Ascending of Jupiter' is about the mighty Roman thunder god. Besides writing about the mythology behind Jupiter, we also wanted to explore how gods influenced the life of the average Roman citizens. Musically, we wanted to combine the blistering speed and soaring melodies of power metal, to the pounding strength and viciousness of traditional heavy metal! The video was made by Jouni Valjakka, who is also known from the band Whispered. We're big fans of Jouni's video work, and knew that no one else could capture the thunderous flight through the heavens which the song and its theme require quite like him!"

Imperium Romanum was recorded, mixed and mastered at Goodman Studios and Tadaa Music Studio by Esa Orjatsalo. The artwork was created by the renowned Hungarian artist Gyula Havancsák (Blind Guardian'sTwilight Orchestra, Stratovarius, Accept, Grave Digger, Powerwolf). The album also features a spoken word by Maurizio Iacono (Kataklysm, Ex-Deo) in the last song, "Germanicus."

Metal De Facto was formed in late 2017 by Esa Orjatsalo (ex-Dreamtale) and Sami Hinkka (Ensiferum), who had met and discussed the deeper meanings of power metal on Ensiferum's tour bus. The lineup was soon completed with Atte Marttinen (ex-Kivimetsän Druidi), Benji Connelly (Everfrost), Mikko Salovaara (Leverage) and Mikael Salo (Everfrost). The band promises to "Make Power Metal Great Again" with their powerful sound and epic concepts that deal with different historical themes and mythologies.

The idea was that every album would have a theme based on a certain country's/culture's history and mythology. The debut album will deal with the Roman Empire and the many tales, true stories and philosophies associated with it. Each song is about a different aspect of this grand topic, and while being enjoyable as escapist storytelling in itself, also delves into the mindset of the different characters and people from whose perspectives the songs are written.

Tracklisting:

“The Conqueror”

“Legionnaires’ Oath”

“Naturalis Historia”

“Inferno”

“Bacchanalia”

“Echoes In Eternity”

“Colosseum”

“Ides Of March”

“The Ascending Of Jupiter”

“Germanicus” (feat. Maurizio Iacono)

"The Ascending Of Jupiter" lyric video:

“The Conqueror”: