Metal For Kids. United! All-Star Charity Jam Performs DEEP PURPLE’s "Burn" And Goes Global; Features Members Of Members Of MEGADETH, ANTHRAX, PRIMAL FEAR, ANGRA And More (Video)

Metal For Kids. United! All-Star Charity Jam will celebrate its fifth anniversary with the worldwide release of an all-star video jam tribute to the fathers of heavy metal with an extended version of Deep Purple’s classic "Burn", featuring 25 metal artists from around the world. Watch the all-star jam below.

The Italian organization will once again support the Peter Pan Association, a voluntary association helping children with cancer and their families since 1994 through free hospitality in Rome during treatment at Child Jesus Hospital.

“Due to sudden spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, we were forced to cancel the 2020 edition of the annual benefit show booked in Rome for April.” says Fabrizio Troiano, president of Metal For Kids. United! and organizer of the event. “During the spring lockdown period we asked old and new friends of Metal For Kids. United! to jam together from their own place to celebrate our fifth anniversary and keep the promise made to the association.”

Rock and metal lovers will have the chance to enjoy a new and contemporary rendition of the Deep Purple classic for free and will be invited to support the initiative with donations or by purchasing the merchandise.

The lineup of 25 performers includes thrash metal legends such as bassist David Ellefson (Megadeth, Ellefson, Metal Allegiance), guitarist Scott Ian (Anthrax, SOD), along with classic-power metal artists from around the world like German screamer Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear, Gamma Ray), Bay Area singer Brian O'Connor (Vicious Rumors), Brazilian guitarist/singer Rafael Bittencourt (Angra), Japanese guitar virtuoso Syu (Galneryus), drummer Thomen Stauch (Blind Guardian, Mentalist) and guitarist Jens Ludwig (Edguy) from Germany as well as Italian keyboard player Mistheria (Vivaldi Metal Project, Bruce Dickinson).

The list includes also other well-known and internationally established Italian heavy metal/rock musicians from bands like Doro, Extrema, Vision Divine, Labyrinth to name a few, reunited with the aim of raising awareness of children cancer and raising funds for voluntary associations which are striving to carry out their daily mission in such hard times.

By releasing the all-star video, cultural association Metal For Kids. United! will make an initial donation of 2,000 Euros (approximately $2,300) to the Peter Pan Association to kick off and boost a fundraising campaign available on GoFundMe platform.

Over 12,000 Euros have been donated to non-profit organizations working in Italy to help children with the four past editions.

“We are very proud of the achievements over the years and we hope, despite the impossibility of making a physical event as in our tradition, we can once again share fun together, raise funds for the kids in need and give the chance to the people from all over the world to experience the Metal For Kids. United! spirit of solidarity,” Troiano adds. “Don’t forget to play it loud, make metal horns, headbang and share the video!”

"Burn" extended version lineup:

Vocals:

Brian O’Connor | Vicious Rumors, Deadlands, Consfearacy

Roberto Tiranti | Labyrinth, Wonderworld, Ken Hensley Live Fire

Rafael Bittencourt | Angra

Ralf Scheepers | Primal Fear, Gamma Ray

Morby | Domine

Tiziano Spigno | Extrema, Kings Of Broadway

Fabio Dessi | Arthemis, Hollow Haze

Gianluca Mastrangelo | De La Muerte

Guitars:

Scott Ian | Anthrax, SOD

Luigi Schiavone | Enrico Ruggeri band, solo artist

Rafael Bittencourt | Angra

Syu | Galneryus

Jens Ludwig | Edguy

Tommy Massara | Extrema

Andy Martongelli | Ellefson, Altitudes & Attitude, Arthemis

Luca Princiotta | DORO

Olaf Thorsen | Labyrinth, Vision Divine

Aldo Lonobile | Secret Sphere, Arkon Angel, Kings Of Broadway

Luca Venturelli | Trick Or Treat

Leonardo Porcheddu | Vivaldi Metal Project

Fabrizio “Faber Troy” Troiano | Timestorm

Bass:

David Ellefson | Megadeth, Ellefson, Altitudes & Attitude, Metal Allegiance

Keyboards:

Alessio Lucatti | Vision Divine, Deathless Legacy

Mistheria | Vivaldi Metal Project, Bruce Dickinson, Rob Rock

Paolo Campitelli | Kaledon, Timestorm, ScreaMachine

Drums:

Thomas “Thomen” Stauch | Blind Guardian, Mentalist, Dawn Of Amber, Serious Black

Burn extended version lineup production credits:

- Produced by Fabrizio Troiano with the help of Simone Mauti and Luca Muzzioli for Fabertroy Entertainment/Associazione Culturale Metal For Kids. United!

- Mixed by Frank Altare at StudioCompresso, Rome, ITA - Studiocompresso.com

- Mastered by Riccardo Parenti at Elephant-Mastering Studio, Rome, ITA - elephant-mastering.com

- Video editor and motion graphic by Marco Faiazza - marco.faiazza@gmail.com

About “Metal For Kids. United! All-Star Charity Jam: Metal For Kids. United! All-Star Charity Jam is a musical format created in 2016 by Fabrizio Troiano with the aim of supporting and helping children in any state of need, through solidarity initiatives in which artists of the national and international heavy metal scene are called to arms.

Initially conceived as a production of charity events according to the format of the All-Star Jam Session, Metal For Kids. United! has later developed as a real "independent" brand that carries out the commitment towards needy children also through various activities of awareness raising, communication and promotion, always using heavy metal as a healthy bearer of positive messages and solidarity.

Many famous artists have participated in Metal For Kids United! through the years such as: Russell Allen (Symphony X, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Mark Boals (Malmsteen, Royal Hunt), Edu Falaschi (Angra, Almah), Fabio Lione (Angra, Turilli Lione Rhapsody, Vision Divine), Kobi Farhi (Orphaned Land), Roy Z (Bruce Dickinson, Halford), Gus G. (Ozzy Osbourne, Firewind), Roland Grapow (Helloween, Masterplan), John Macaluso (Malmsteen, Ark), Alessandro Conti (Trick Or Treat, Turilli’s Rhapsody, Twilight Force), Andrea Cantarelli (Labyrinth, A Perfect Day), Titta Tani (DGM, Goblin), Terence Holler (Eldritch), as well as over 100 musicians from the local and international metal scene.

About Associazione Peter Pan: "The Great House of Peter Pan" (www.peterpanonlus.it) is a free hospitality center that provides children with cancer, under treatment at the Child Jesus pediatric hospital, with 32 housing units with facilities, as well as large common areas that encourage socialization among families. About 200 volunteers ensure that the structures operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The most important project for the association is to continue to support the maintaining costs of the houses.

About the GoFundMe campaign: Next to the Metal For Kids. United! All-Star Charity Jam, a digital benefit campaign through the global GoFundMe platform has been set up to collect additional donations. This is another way to give the community of music lovers and philanthropists an opportunity to be an active part in this great solidarity event, especially those who cannot attend the show. The campaign aims to reach 15,000 Euros by June 2021. Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/metal-for-kids-united-against-kids-cancer.

Guests quotes:

David Ellefson:

Q) David how does it feel to be part in such charity project for Italy along with other great international artists from all over the world?

A) "I love it! The Italian heritage is in my own household (and my son’s name is Roman!) so I’m honored to be part of such a terrific cast of badass musicians who all get to shine for such a great cause. These jams help us connect, albeit virtually this year, and keep our rock & metal community strong during the pandemic shutdown which has impacted us all in our industry. And when everyone comes together with a charitable heart it levels the playing field and makes it all about the music and giving for someone else’s needs."

Q) Nowadays, more than in the past, it seems easier to work with “open-source” approach, where boundaries of territory and fame seem to have no longer limits, do you believe it’s a new opportunity for the music and artists in general?

A) "I think it’s terrific. I love that fame and success have nothing to do with the collaboration process right now and it’s really this one moment in time where anything goes. Anyone can collaborate with anyone and I think we’re seeing some really entertaining jams and songs being created this year as a result. Be it with long time friends or new aquaintances, when we just open up and jam together we create a unique moment that is just unparalleled. The quarantine jams of 2020 have become the new “stay at home festivals”."

Scott Ian:

Q) We know you come from different musical background, was it fun to learn the song and pay tribute to a band which is considered by many among the fathers of Heavy Metal?

A) "I’ve been a fan of Deep Purple and Ritchie Blackmore’s playing since I was a kid, so it’s odd that I never learned the riff to Burn before this. I’m happy that I got to do this because the riff is so fun to play!"

Q) How important is the role of music in contributing to charity causes?

A) "It’s very important. Any time something music related can raise money for a good cause it’s a win for everyone involved. I’m just doing something I love to do and if it helps someone else, that’s even better."

Ralf Scheepers:

Q) You performed in the 2019 live edition and jammed with many different international and local artists. Do you enjoy taking part in initiatives like the Metal For Kids United?

A) "It was a pleasure and an honor to share the stage with such talents! And it’s also needless to say that helping Organizations who help kids who are in need is an honor and a pleasure as well!"

Q) Do you believe this jam video can capture the spirit of Metal For Kids United! show?

A) "It definitely does, yes! I’m glad and proud it turned out so amazing!"

Brian O'Connor:

Q) You have taken parts in all the live editions of Metal For Kids United! what do you think make this charity project special?

A) "The comradery between all the musicians who come together from all over the world for this great cause is amazing. Seeing a bunch of metalheads that truly care about kids is really cool. Faber (Fabrizio Troiano) makes this event a very professional well ran show, it’s the best charity event I have ever been apart of."

Q) Being a metal singer, how does it feel to sing vocal parts originally composed and performed by amazing vocalists like David Coverdale and Glen Hughes?

A) "It’s truly awesome! I never thought I would be singing Deep Purple, I gotta tell ya, it’s not easy but it feels killer to get the opportunity to give it a shot. I dig both legendary vocalists and getting to sing both parts on Burn is a great honor for me."

Rafael Bittencourt:

Q) How does it feel to join the Metal For Kids United! family for this charity project?

A) "It's an honour to be part of this project among such great musicians that are willing to inspire and help others. I feel like I belong to a chain of goodness and charity. We as artists are role models to many people and that responsibility needs real actions beyond words."

Q) You are a good vocalist, too. How was the experience in singing such old school classic?

A) "Singing the song Burn is like going to a rock school. I've sang it before in jam sessions and parties but never among high level singers. I learned a lot with the process only by listening to all the different voices."

Thomen Stauch:

Q) How did you approach your drum parts for this classic song originally arranged and performed by a legendary drummer like Ian Paice?

A) "It is a pleasure for me to be part of this charity jam and I simply tried to bring in as much as possible of my Thomen style, because you cannot copy Ian Paice! He rules!"

Jens Ludwig:

Q) You are familiar with All-Star band because of your band fellow Tobias Sammet's AVANTASIA and you were also supposed to perform live at the Metal For Kids United! 2020 (which was sadly cancelled). How does it feel like being part of a big charity project like this, anyway?

A) "It feels great! Of course I was disappointed when the MFKU Live Jam was cancelled, I was really looking forward to being part of the show. But in these difficult times this is a good example that music still matters, not to forget that it´s a lot of fun to play along with so many other fellow musicians. Would definitely be ready to do this again anytime!" :-)

Roberto Tiranti:

Q) Burn is an immortal song which you know very well. What does it mean to cover it nowadays for a singer and for a rocker / metalhead in general?

A) "Deep Purple and consequently Burn, are part of the DNA of every musician/singer who literally sank his musical roots in seventies rock, which then flowed into the metal of the following decade, until the present day. Singing that song is completely natural and exciting for me regardless."

Oflaf Thorsen:

Q) In the past you had the honor of backing the legendary Ian Paice on stage during one of his solo concerts in Italy. What does it mean for a metalhead to cover a great classic like Burn?

A) "Burn is simply an immortal song, which has been one of those milestones of our genre since 1974. Thanks to songs like this that Hard Rock and later Heavy Metal sprang up. Covering a song like this simply means honoring something that is part of our roots and that unites all of us musicians."

Andrea Martongelli:

Q) How was the approach to cover a legendary song like Burn which is almost 50 years old?

A) "It's a true honor, a great emotion and a real trial by fire. The title "Burn" says it all! Burn has always been one of my all-time favorites; it's a fiery combination of the best of Rock and Classical Music together as one and it melts faces! What a killer piece of Music! Long live Rock'n'roll and the great Deep Purple!"

Tommy Massara:

Q) For over 30 years you have represented Italian thrash metal in the world. How does it feel to bring your sound into a 70s rock cover tune? Is it still possible to get excited by playing, even at a distance, with two of the Big4?

A) “The cover seems to me to be very successful, having been able to bring my playing into such a historical tune like “Burn” is a privilege. With my band Extrema, over the years we have been lucky enough to be able to share the stages at festivals with Megadeth and Anthrax. To play with Scott and David and share with the other guys the performance of this song, even if from a distance, it was a true honor. I would like to add that I feel privileged to have been called to be part of the Metal for Kids United! crew."

Mistheria:

Q) Maestro, along with your Vivaldi Metal Project and Roy Z, you have carried collaborations with international artists of great prestige for years, now. How does it feel to jam a legendary song like Burn with different, talented and distant musicians?

A) "I wish to thank Faber for inviting me to the jam, I was happy and honored. Over the years my collaborations have been created and developed thanks to the network and therefore to the possibility of being able to work remotely, main assumptions that have given me the fantastic opportunity to interact and create music with many international artists. For me, it feels like playing at home :-) When all this is combined with the talent of the extraordinary artists who participated in the video jam of "Burn", the result is something spectacular, a musical bomb, as always in the style of Metal For Kids United!."

Luca Princiotta:

Q) You are an Italian musician but you have been playing in an internationally renowned German band for over 10 years now. What does it mean for you to participate in a jam like Metal For Kids United, in which other Italian musicians join forces with high-caliber artists from all over the world?

A) "When I was asked to participate in this jam I accepted with great enthusiasm because I knew the guys from Metal For Kids United! They would have organized things well and big. It was an honor for me to have been able to make my contribution in jamming with such important characters from the metal scene. Great international names but great Italian names as well! Reviewing the video I was particularly struck by the excellent quality of all the musicians and above all of my country mates! People who can really rock hard!"