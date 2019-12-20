Metal Hall Of Fame All Star Lineup To Include Members Of KILL DEVIL HILL, VICIOUS RUMORS, PRONG, ROSS THE BOSS, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, DARK SKY CHOIR, OVERKILL And More

The Metal Hall Of Fame has announced its All Star lineup to perform at the 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame Celebrity Charity Gala. The event will be filmed live and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

The 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame All Stars include vocalists Dewey Bragg (Kill Devil Hill), Brian Allen (Dark Sky Choir, Vicious Rumors), Jason Christopher (Prong, Corey Taylor, Ministry), Carl Bensley (formerly of Snot) and Marc Lopes (Ross The Boss). The band will feature guitarist Ira Black (Dark Sky Choir, formerly of Lizzy Borden and I Am Morbid), who also performed as touring guitarist of inductees Metal Church (2005) and Dokken (2017), guitarist Steve Smyth (One Machine, Testament, Forbidden and Nevermore); bassist Michael Spencer (Flotsam And Jetsam) and drummer Jason Bittner (Overkill, Shadows Fall). The All Stars will perform heavy metal classics during the event.

This years inductees include Steve Vai, Geoff Tate (Queensryche), Don Dokken (Dokken), Stephen Pearcy (Ratt), Graham Bonnet (Rainbow, Michael Schenker Group, Alcatrazz), Joe Satriani, legendary metal promoter Stone City Attractions, Metal Church, Prong, and former Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland.

Performances by Graham Bonnet's Alcatrazz, Riot Act (featuring original Riot guitarists Lou Kouvaris & Rick Ventura), Chris Poland, Prong and many more.

Tickets:

$45.00 at the Door / $35.00 in Advance

Pre-order here.

The gala will feature various bands and inductees performing throughout the night. The event will be hosted by noted television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, and co-hosted by Ultimate Jam Night /Almost Fama Show co-host Jes Fama.

Proceeds from the event will benefit disabled children in various hospitals and community centers throughout the United States through free music programs and therapy services. Previous beneficiaries have included NYU Medical Center, NYC JCC, West Orange JCC, United States Department of Defense Military base in Virginia for disabled veterans and United States Department of State - West Bank region of Israel for special needs children.