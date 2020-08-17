Metal Hall Of Fame Gala Now Available On Amazon Prime Television; Includes Official Tribute To Late RUSH Drummer NEIL PEART

The Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Gala is now available exclusively on Amazon Prime TV and can be streamed on Amazon Fire, ROKU, Apple TV and Comcast Xfinity cable TV via the Amazon Prime Video app by its 150 million subscribers.

“The 2020 Awards Gala was a spectacular event, and the closing all-star jam was phenomenal,” says Pat Gesualdo, founder of the Metal Hall Of Fame. “Now everyone can enjoy the 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame Awards Gala at home on Amazon Prime.”

The program features an overview with features of the 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame including inductions, tributes and jams. Watch heavy metal legends Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Geoff Tate, Don Dokken, Chris Poland, Stephen Pearcy, Graham Bonnet, Metal Church, legendary music promoter Jack Orbin and Prong as they are inducted into the Hall and amazing performances including Chris Poland, Riot Act (featuring members of Riot), and an epic jam featuring Steve Vai, Geoff Tate, Joe Satriani, Bjorn Englen, Chris Poland, and Pat Gesualdo. Modern Drummer magazine also joined forces with the Metal Hall Of Fame to present the only official tribute to late Rush drummer Neil Peart.

Watch the 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame Gala in North America, and the UK.

“The 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame is wonderful,” says Graham Bonnet, who acknowledged Ritchie Blackmore for getting inducted into the Hall, as the vocalist of Rainbow.

(All-Star Jam photo - Ron Lyon)