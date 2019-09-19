Metal Head Crashing Slots To Play Now

The reason that there are literally thousands of different-themed online slot games you can pick and choose from is that there is no limit to the number of genres, topics or inspirations that slot designers and developers can draw from.

That’s why you’ll find all manner of virtual slot games inspired by comic books, fairy tales, TV shows, Hollywood blockbusters, celebrities, Japanese manga comics, novels, musicians, bands and yes, even ‘head banging’ heavy metal music.

Recognising that even fans of the heaviest of heavy metal are partial to spinning the reels from time to time, many of the biggest and best online casino software vendors have turned up the volume and reverb by designing and releasing popular ‘metal head crashing’ slots you can play right now at many top online casinos.

In fact, if you want to get a better idea of the wide array of online slots available, this is a good place to start.

In this article we highlight three of the very best heavy metal-inspired online slots that not only pack a powerful punch when it comes to their graphics and soundtracks, but also with their exciting and lucrative in-game features and worthwhile payouts.

Megadeth Slot

Megadeth slot from Leander Games was inspired by the hugely successful American heavy metal band that was formed in Los Angeles in 1983 by bassist David Ellefson and guitarist Dave Mustaine (who was famously fired from equally well-known heavy metal band, Metallica).

Paying homage to this epic heavy metal outfit, Megadeth video slot is a colourful and bold 5 reel 40 pay line offering with a variety of fun and high-paying features. These include Bonus Rounds, Wilds, Multipliers, Mega Nudge and Free Spins that give you the opportunity to rack up some decent winnings without spending a single cent.

As you’d expect from a slot that pays tribute to a band, the game’s symbols include stills of band members David and Dave, as well as Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover (who were still part of Megadeth when the game was released around 2014). Also present is Vic Rattlehead, the group’s famous skeleton mascot and the game’s Wild symbol.

Other game symbols include various Megadeth memorabilia such as Dave’s autograph, signed guitars, the band’s logo, a snare drum and a stack of Marshall guitars. Together they paint a vivid picture of the band and create a fitting backdrop, especially for bonus rounds including the Head Crusher bonus game that can yield enormous paydays.

With its minimum bet of 40c and maximum bet of $800 per spin, this video slot is ideal for low and high rollers.

Mötorhead Slot

Mötorhead slot from NetEnt is nothing less than a spectacular tribute to one of heavy metal’s greatest bands of all time. Although sadly no longer active, Mötorhead was born in England in 1975. It was formed by singer songwriter bassist, Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister, and included original drummer Lucas Fox and guitarist Larry Wallis.

While the band line up changed over the years, Kilmister remained a constant to carry through the unique sound that defined Mötorhead until he passed away in 2015. The slot remains true to the band, with an intro video of them performing Ace of Spades. Other featured songs include Killed by Death, Iron Fist and Overkill.

Launched in 2016, this 5 reel 76 pay line slots has a novel ‘Rock Mode’ where you can opt in to have many of Mötorhead’s greatest hits accompany you as you spin the reels. The Ace of Spades symbol is the game’s Wild which substitutes for all other symbols except the Scatter which triggers 10 free spins if you land it on reels 3, 4 and 5.

The slot’s Mystery Reel Feature (Snaggletooth) can help you make even more winning combinations. Whenever the mystery symbol appears it magically transforms into another random symbol. There’s also the Bomber feature where a number of mystery symbols extend across your reels to ramp up your total winnings even more.

With a minimum bet of 20c and maximum bet of $200 per spin, this slot is accessible to all level of players.

KISS Slot

Kiss slot from WMS is a glam rock / heavy rock / heavy metal stroll down memory lane. Who can forget the four-piece American band formed in New York City in 1973 by Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley that was as well known for their tall platform boots, outlandish outfits, painted faces and onstage antics as their music.

Lets make some money while rocking it out

This band was famous for their smoking hot guitar riffs, electric vocals and floating drum kits, which you can relive by playing Kiss video slots. Its novel heavy metal theme aside, one thing that sets this game apart is its novel split 10 reel 100 pay line format. This means you essentially get two sets of spinning reels for the price of a single spin.

The game’s Kiss-themed symbols include the band members, a Kiss army badge, guitars and the most power symbol in the game – the Kiss Wild symbol. This substitutes for all other symbols except the game’s scatter, the Kiss Feature. Land three or more scatters and you’ll unlock a slew of free spins – up to 20 free spins + 20x your total bet.

The greatest thing about this online slot is that while you’re playing it on your Mac, PC, notebook or favourite mobile device you’ll be treated to three of Kiss’s greatest hits - Detroit Rock City, Rock and Roll All Nite and Shout It Out Loud. While this game doesn’t have bonus rounds like rival games, its soundtrack and 10 reels make up for it.

Its bet size ranges from 10c all the way up to $250 a spin so it’s a real ‘budget pleaser’ with a broad appeal, particularly among slots fans who grew up in the 70s and 80s.

Notable Mentions

One other ‘heavy metal’ game deserves a mention which is The Osbournes, a 5 reel 20 pay line video slot from Microgaming. The game is based on the hit reality TV series that aired from 2002 to 2005 and featured the family of Black Sabbath front man and heavy metal rocker, Ozzy Osbourne.