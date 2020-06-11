Metal: Hellsinger FPS Game To Feature Vocal Performances From Members Of TRIVIUM, DARK TRANQUILLITY, SOILWORK, ARCH ENEMY

Publisher Funcom has announced the upcoming Metal: Hellsinger, a rhythm first-person shooter game, brimming with diabolical enemies, powerful weapons, and metal music, coming in 2021. The game was developed by The Outsiders, and will be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC via Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X platforms.

"Metal Hellsinger combines an FPS, a rhythm game, and some face-melting metal riffs into a truly unique gaming experience as you battle your way through hell to a beat."

The Metal Hellsinger game features vocal performances from Matt Heafy (Trivium), Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity), Bjorn Strid (Soilwork), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), and more.

Check out a trailer below, and stay tuned for further details. Find the game's official website here.