METAL INQUISITOR Streaming New Single "Beyond Nightmares"

German metal band, Metal Inquisitor, will release their new album, Panopticon, on January 18th via Massacre Records. Listen to the single, "Beyond Nightmares", below.

The album will be available as limited edition CD digipak as well as limited vinyl LP. It was mixed at Gates Of Dawn Studio, and mastered at HOFA-Studios. Dimitar Nikolov created the cover artwork, which is available below along with the tracklisting.

On their new album, Metal Inquisitor keep on doing it the traditional way, without ignoring the zeitgeist. A first digital single from the new album will be released in mid-December.

Tracklisting:

"Free Fire Zone"

"Change Of Front"

"Beyond Nightmares"

"Trial By Combat"

"Shock Tactics"

"Re-Sworn The Oath"

"Scent Of Fear"

"War Of The Priests"

"Discipline And Punish"

"Beyond Nightmares":

(Photo - Maily Fernandez)