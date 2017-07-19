Metal Legend THOR To Release Beyond The Pain Barrier Album In August; BraveWords Premiers “The Calling” Music Video

Metal legend Thor reclaims the classic metal throne with a brand new studio album of 12 original songs that will get your blood pumping and leave your ears ringing.

Titled Beyond The Pain Barrier, Thor’s new album will be released on August 4th to coincide with his performance at the Porispere Festival in Finland. Thor will be hitting the road in support of the release, kicking off at a major metal festival in Finland in August followed by a 30-date tour of North America.

Says Thor, “I had the opportunity to work with young musician/songwriters on this record. Guitarist John Leibel and Ted Jedlicki know the metal sound of today. With my classic riffs and melodies combined with their modern metal songwriting and performing, we made a killer sounding album.”

A new documentary film called Return Of The Thunderhawk (a sequel to the well-received I Am Thor film) is scheduled for release later this year. Watch the premiere of Thor’s new video, “The Calling”, featuring footage from the Return Of The Thunderhawk documentary, below.

Says Thor, “I feel this is the sequel to the Metal Avenger album. The story continues with very powerful yet melodic tunes.”

Buy the CD here. Buy the digital version here.

Beyond The Pain Barrier tracklisting:

“Tyrant”

“The Calling”

“Beyond The Pain Barrier”

“When A Hero Dies”

“On Golden Sea”

“Phantom's Light”

“Twilight Of The Gods”

“Galactic Sun”

“The Land”

“Deity In The Sky”

“Thunder”

“Quest For Valor”

“The Calling” video:

And also be sure to check out the 3-disc (2CD+DVD) Ultimate Collector’s reissue of the classic live album from 1985, Live In Detroit, packaged with the AN-THOR-LOGY DVD and live material from more recent incarnations of Thor’s band. Also available on vinyl.

Buy the 2CD/DVD here. Buy the LP here.