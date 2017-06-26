Metal Maya: Details Announced For METAL ALLEGIANCE Tribute Shows, Custom-Painted LEMMY KILMISTER, CLIFF BURTON Jackson Guitar Giveaways

Metal Maya has announced two special tribute sets by heavy metal all star band Metal Allegiance, as well as additional details about the previously announced Metal Maya / Metal Allegiance promotional giveaway. Metal Maya - a 4-day all-inclusive heavy metal destination festival vacation from October 29th - November 2nd at the luxurious Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun, just south of Cancun on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula - featuring over a dozen bands, led by Anthrax, Hatebreed, Overkill, and Superjoint (with Philip Anselmo).

In addition to the surprise guests and performances that Metal Allegiance are known for, their Metal Maya performances will include a pair of tribute sets celebrating two fallen legends: One set will pay homage to the life and story of Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead, and another will honor the one and only Cliff Burton of Metallica.

Metal Allegiance founder Mark Menghi says, “We couldn’t come to Mexico during Dia de los Muertos and not honor such a sacred event ourselves. Lemmy and Cliff were the first two to come to mind. They were both major influences in not only our lives and careers, but millions of others’ as well. We played our first Metal Allegiance show on Motörhead’s Motörboat, and will be forever grateful to the man. These two were and will forever be legends. Metal Maya is in for some really killer moments!"

Metal Allegiance guest performer Kyle Sanders of Hellyeah adds, “Pretty damn honored and excited about joining my boys in Metal Allegiance down in Mexico for Metal Maya! Couldn't think of a better place for tacos and metal! Cheers!!”

To commemorate these two special celebrations, Metal Allegiance and Nuclear Blast have partnered with Jackson Guitars and famed artist Ron Williams to provide some lucky Metal Maya guests with truly special guitars and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

From now until rooms sell out, those who book a Metal Maya reservation at MetalMaya.com using promo code "METAL ALLEGIANCE" will be entered to win one of the following prize packages:

Package #1 – 2 Winners

One of two autographed Jackson guitars. Each will have custom, hand painted artwork by famed artist Ron Williams to commemorate the special tributes to Lemmy Kilmister and Cliff Burton. Each winner and their guest will have the chance to attend the Metal Allegiance private rehearsal, hear a few songs and get their guitars signed in person.

Package #2 – 2 Winners

One of two private dinners with the band. Each winner and one guest will join Metal Allegiance for a private dinner and drinks during Metal Maya. No table manners required!

Package #3

ATV excursion with members of Metal Allegiance. One lucky winner and their guest will join Metal Allegiance as they take over this excursion through the Mayan jungle trails of Emotions Native Park. This excursion is also available to all Metal Maya guests for an additional cost. Space is limited.

Metal Maya packages start at only $1399 per person.

The Metal Allegiance lineup for Metal Maya includes: Mike Portnoy (Metal Allegiance / The Winery Dogs), Alex Skolnick (Testament), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Mark Menghi, Phil Demmel (Machine Head), Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah), Gary Holt (Slayer / Exodus), Mark Osegueda (Death Angel), Steve “Zetro” Souza (Exodus) and Ryan Waste (Municipal Waste), plus special surprise guests.

The overall Metal Maya music lineup is as follows: Anthrax, Hatebreed, Overkill, Superjoint (with Philip Anselmo), heavy metal all-star band Metal Allegiance, Death Angel, Whitechapel, Crowbar, Prong, Kyng, Otep, Tim "Ripper" Owens, and Oni. Metal Maya will be hosted by SiriusXM’s Jose Mangin, and Lamb Of God’s Chris Adler will be on hand as a special event host.

Metal Maya guests will enjoy luxury accommodations, and tickets include gourmet meals, and all beverages (including alcohol). The all-inclusive heavy metal dest-fest vacation will feature bands performing on multiple stages in an intimate environment with only 1,000 guests, artist-hosted events, onsite activities, artist-hosted excursions and tours (available for additional fees), theme nights and more.

Guests will enjoy festive celebrations on both Halloween (October 31st) and the traditional Mexican Dia de los Muertos (November 1st), when guests are encouraged to dress up in calaca (skull) masks and sugar skull makeup.

Ground transportation from Cancun airport is included with all Metal Maya vacation packages. In addition, for those who want to extend their stay at Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun, discounted rooms will be available to Metal Maya guests just before and after the event. Please note that single day passes will not be available, as this is a full vacation package.