METAL MIKE CHLASCIAK - Guitar Clinic / Meet & Greet In Rochester This Friday

Guitarist Metal Mike Chlasciak (Halford, ex-Testament, ex-Sebastian Bach) has announced a guitar clinic/meet & greet this Friday, December 8th in Rochester, NY.

Says Mike: "This Friday, December 8th at 7:30 PM, join me for a final guitar clinic of this year at the famed House Of Guitars in Rochester, NY. Dust of the guitars, come hear some great stories, pick-up new ideas for your instrument and grab some amazing giveaway items. Don't miss this if you are in the area."

