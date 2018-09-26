METAL MIKE CHLASCIAK To Play Special One-Off Show In New Jersey This Friday With MIKE LePOND, RON LIPNICKI, MARC LOPES; ATTACKER To Support

Guitarist Metal Mike Chlasciak (Halford, ex-Testament, ex-Sebastian Bach) has announced a special one-off show in New Jersey, on Friday, September 28th a Dingbatz (620 Van Houten Ave, Clifton, NJ).

"The Night That Shook New Jersey” will feature a night of Flying V guitars and smoldering Marshalls! Get ready for a spectacular night of Metal Mike’s amazing guitar work, straight to the heart solo material and songs fans know Metal Mike from.

Joining Mike at Dingbatz are some of metal's finest musicians, namely bassist Mike LePond (Symphony X, Silent Assassins, Ross The Boss), drummer Ron Lipnicki (Whiplash, x-Overkill) and powerhouse vocal siren Marc Lopes (Ross The Boss, Let Us Prey).

Metal Mike comments: “Guys - we are returning to our home front! After a packed show last November, I can’t wait to put on the flying Vs and once again put the Marshalls into their sentinel metal duty. I am ecstatic to hook up with Mike LePond, Marc Lopes and Ron Lipnicki. Now, I love music, but when I get a chance to perform it with outstanding players like the guys above - it brings it up to a whole another level of intense. Let’s raise the metal flag up high at our only NJ show this year. Let us together celebrate heavy metal, loud guitars and songs that mean a lot to us all. I hope to see you there. Horns Up!”

Says Mike LePond: “I am so excited to be sharing the stage with my metal brothers, Mike, Marc and Ron. They are true icons and together the three of us are going to blow the roof off of Dingbatz!”

Ron Lipnicki added: “Looking forward to tearing it up with my metal brothers, going to be a great night of heavy music! I can't wait!”

Marc Lopes chimes is with a quote we all easily agree on: "Cannot wait!"

Doors: 7:00PM. All ages. 21 to drink. More info at the Dingbatz website.

Joining Metal Mike are power metal stalwarts Attacker as direct support, plus Orbynot and The Upside Down.