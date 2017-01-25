METAL MIKE CHLASIAK Announces Metal For Life Blog

Guitarist Metal Mike Chlasciak (Rob Halford) has issued the following message, introducing his Metal For Life blog:

“Hey Metalheads, I hope that 2017 has been treating you well so far. I'm very excited to invite you to check out my newly launched Metal For Life blog. I'm taking advantage of this completely new and separate site to talk about what's on my mind, share lessons learned and occasionally chew on big subjects. I hope to help other musicians and folks through it. I hope you'll check it out and remember to subscribe on the site itself, so you'll know every time I post something new.

“On the Metal Heroes Academy side, we have several exciting things planned with more to come.”



April/May - Metal Heroes Spring Workshop - “Take four Saturdays in April to rehearse and play a show at a real club with me on a Sunday in May. Where: Northern NJ | Ages: 12 and up.”



August 14th - 18th - Metal Heroes Summer Camp - “The crown jewel of my Academy is promising to be the greatest experience, yet. Week long destination metal camp adventure with jams, clinics, rehearsals, guests, workshops and a live concert. Where: Big Indian, NY | Ages 12-21.”



November - Annual Metal Guitar Retreat - “Skip the town for the weekend and join me for lessons, workshops, BBQs and craft beer. This getaway focused on metal guitar ninja skills takes place under the metal skies of NY's Catskill Mountains. Where: Big Indian, NY | Ages: Adults.”

Attention: Metal Guitarists! - “I have something in the works for you like nothing ever before. Full info shortly and this is something you won't want to miss. Hint: You don't have to leave your house to participate, but you do need a guitar and a desire to interact with other players just like you.”

“Lastly, please a moment to check out the MetalMike.net and MetalHeroesAcademy.com websites. Horns Up!”