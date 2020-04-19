Metal Opera Project LYRAKA Unveils New Song “Entombed By Choice” Featuring Former SOLITUDE AETURNUS/CANDLEMASS Singer ROBERT LOWE

Andy DiGelsomina, the former composer and lyricist for the rock/metal opera project Lyraka has made available to stream the song “Entombed By Choice” on YouTube, below:

DiGelsomina says: 'I dedicate all of my music henceforth to the love of my life and perfect wife Cheryl DiGelsomina (pictured above), who has believed in me even when I didn't, and to all of my incredible fans, who have donated left and right to see the completion of this project. You are all fantastic! Last but not least my outstanding co-producer, engineer, and irreplaceable co-conspirator Andre Maquera of West Street Digital, plus the sensational efforts of Thom Carvey (bass, saxophone), and Gary Spaulding (percussion).

This song was partly inspired by the philosophies of Arthur Schoepenhauer, Friedrich Nietzsche, and Soren Kirkegaard. The lyrics talk about how people are more able than ever, due to this computer age and things like fake social media accounts, to invent as many personas as they wish. To the point where they begin believing their own bullshit and stories-made-better, as if they're trying to sell themselves their own, invented idea of a perfect world.

Despite its subject matter being not directly related to the Lyraka project, I will include this song on the upcoming Lyraka Volume 2 which, depending on the impact of the world's situation, will hopefully be completed and released within the next year. My heartfelt apologies for the ridiculous wait."