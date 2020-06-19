Metal Reels Launches New Online Game Featuring TWISTED SISTER

An officially approved Twisted Sister-themed game is the latest available from Metal Reels, which allows fans to acquire collectibles while playing.

Metal Reels says in their press release:

“We’re all about metal, connecting metalheads, metal-makers with the fun and excitement of online gaming. Experience the thrill of the spin in a whole new way to the rock and metal-themed games. You also have the chance to grab some exclusive records and merchandise.”





Gamers who make a deposit at one of Metal Reels’ casino partners and play the casino games, have a chance to win and get one of below items for free:

* Twisted Sister’s Stay Hungry signed by Dee Snider

* Annihilator’s Ballistic Sadistic yellow vinyl signed by Jeff Waters

* Candlemass’ The Door To Doom blue vinyl

* Demon’s Night Of The Demon picture disc vinyl signed by Dave Hill

* Black Mamba’s Black Mamba II orange vinyl





