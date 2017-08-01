“METAL” TIM HENDERSON - BraveWords CEO Discusses The Current State Of Metal, Future Trends, And More; Audio

Metaleater's Tony Antunovich recently caught up with BraveWords CEO, "Metal" Tim Henderson.

During the candid conversation, Henderson discusses running his busy metal empire and the importance of bringing accurate, relevant information to the metal masses around the globe, not just here in North America. He also touches on several heavy metal topics such as his favourite sub-genres, how he sees BraveWords continuing to lead the pack in the future, which bands he thinks might face a downward trend in the coming years, and much more.

Listen to the interview below: