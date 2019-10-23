Metal Wedding Gift And Accessory Ideas

Looking for a wedding present for a couple of metalhead’s can be difficult if they already own every vinyl, book, and limited-edition merchandise that has been retailed, but there are a few ideas that will make for a unique gift to mark the best day of their lives.

Concert tickets

Dates for tours are usually announced well in advance, so buy a pair of tickets to a concert you know they will enjoy. Ol’ black eyes, Alice Cooper, is on tour in Australia and New Zealand in February 2020, perfect for those in the northern hemisphere who crave sunshine after a long winter. Check on their favorite band’s website for locations and dates of their next concerts, and there may be one close to their home, or club together with others and book a hotel for them nearby to go with the tickets.

Jewelry

Jewelry is a traditional gift for a couple getting married. Even the most hardened metal fan will want some romantic touches on their wedding day. Be extraordinary and gift a gold-dipped rose & red matched jewelry set made from a natural rose that has been preserved at the peak of perfection in 24 karat gold. This is a gift that will last a lifetime and will look great displayed at their home. Add a red jewelry set to match, and she has something to wear any time as a reminder of their wedding.

Good headphones

Metal has many sub-genres that each has its own sonic characteristics, which can impact on what are the best headphones. If the bride and groom have different tastes in metal music, you can choose a set of headphones that are specific to the genre or buy them a set each, and they can have a silent disco at home at any time without annoying the neighbors. There is a lot of help online if you are not sure what to buy but look at big-name brands like Shure, V-MODA, Sony, Grado, Sennheiser, Beyerdynamic, and Philips that cover a wide frequency range as either Bluetooth headphones, in-ear headphones or over-ear headphones. You also want headphones a little biased towards bass frequencies and a low impedance headphone, so that you can get more volume using less power.

Footwear

Some wedding gifts are given in advance, for example, a friend may gift the couple their wedding cake or bridal flowers. Consider gifting unisex leather boots for the couple to wear on their big day. Eight-eye leather boots with metal rivets from Dr. Martens look great under a traditional white bridal gown, and you can choose designs in different color shades to match the wedding palette. These are boots that are built to last for decades. An alternative is to buy them each a pair of Killstar slippers as a fun gift to wear at home.

Instruments

Many metalheads like to fantasize about being in their own heavy metal band. Give a gift certificate for a month of guitar or drum lessons, or an electric guitar and a drum kit so they can get started. If they are already musicians, consider what might be on their wish list and buy that for them. This could be a new amplifier or perhaps a personalized piece of kit like a guitar strap. Other simple gifts are guitar picks branded with their favorite band’s name.

Joint tattoos



Gift the chance for the couple to each gets a tattoo to share their passion not just for each other but for metal too. There are so many characters to choose from, including those from Norse, Scandinavian and Viking mythologies with characters like Odin, Thor, dwarfs and elves or Samurai warriors and Ninjas from Japanese culture or Greek mythological characters like Prometheus and Persephone, all relating to concepts in Metal lyrics such as humanity, strength, nature, philosophy and religion.

Leather jackets



Matching black leather jackets with red inner lining and the AC / DC motif on the back will have them both looking badass. Choose softened leather that is very comfortable to wear. Of course, all the zippers, buttons, and decorative cones should be metallic. Choose a jacket with internal as well as front pockets.