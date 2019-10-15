METALACHI Announce Southwest U.S. Tour With SHARK IN THE WATER

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the barrio, Metalachi has announced another run of dates through the southwest this fall!

In addition to Metalachi, the world's first - and only - heavy metal mariachi band, Shark in the Water will deliver a blistering tidal wave of non-stop, raw, gritty surf music.

"Metalachi is pumped to wrap up our tour schedule for 2019 at all our favorite venues across the southwest," says Metalachi manager Warren Moscow. "This run is something we always look forward to, as the whole southwest corridor has been like a second home for us for years...and this time we are bringing even more insanity to the run with the addition of Shark in the Water to the tour."

Metalachi's most recent full-length album, Tres, was released late last year and features covers of songs originally performed by artists such as Judas Priest, Dio, Journey, Guns N' Roses, including Metalachi's popular cover of the Queen classic, "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Dates:

November

8 – Denton, TX – Backyard On Bell

9 – New Braunfels, TX – Billy’s Ice

10 – Dallas, TX – Trees

13 – Austin, TX – Antone’s

14 – Austin, TX – Antone’s

15 – Stafford, TX – Republic Country Club

16 – Fort Worth, TX – Lola’s Trailer Park

17 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

20 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

21 – Phoenix, AZ – Rhythm Room

22 – Cottonwood, AZ – Main Stage*

*no Shark In The Water

(Photo by: Jeremy Saffer)