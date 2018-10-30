METALACHI Takes On QUEEN’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” In New Music Video; Reveal New Album Details

Metalachi - the world's first and only heavy metal mariachi band - have revealed a brand new music video for their cover of Queen's classic anthem, "Bohemian Rhapsody", featuring a cameo by comedian Felipe Esparza. The video - dramatically comedic in true Metalachi fashion - was directed by Michael Estrella (Instagram: @starvibe).

This video is premiering in advance of Metalachi's new, third full-length album, Tres. The album will be released on November 11th via all digital platforms and Metalachi.com. The album features covers of songs originally performed by artists such as Judas Priest, Dio, Journey, Guns N' Roses and more.

In celebration of the album's release, Metalachi will headline an official album release party on Saturday, November 10 at the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA. The show is presented by 96.7 FM KCAL Rocks and will begin at 7:00 PM, with tickets starting at $12.

Tracklisting:

“Caught In A Mosh”

“Breaking The Law”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Holy Diver”

“Thunderstruck”

“Separate Ways”

“We’re Not Gonna Take It”

“Lucha”

“More Than Words”

“Welcome To The Jungle”

“Santeria”

“Rock And Roll All Night”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” video: