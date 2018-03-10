METALFIER Release Video For JUDAS PRIEST Cover “Breaking The Law”
March 10, 2018, 10 minutes ago
New York City metal band Metalfier have released today a music video for the track “Breaking The Law” (Judas Priest cover). The video contains images recorded by friends and fans during the bands presentations around NYC. The video was edited by Ignacio Orellana.
“Breaking The Law" comes included on the band’s latest EP Into The Unknown and it pays tribute to the Heavy Metal Gods, Judas Priest. With this video the band is currently promoting its upcoming show on April 27th at The Space at Westbury when it will be supporting Steel
Panther.
Metalfier is:
Andrew Janda - Guitar/Vocals
Christian Cos - Guitar
Reda Woodcock - Bass
Ignacio Orellana - Drums