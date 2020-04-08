METALITE Covers STRATOVARIUS Hit "Hunting High And Low"; Music Video

April 8, 2020, an hour ago

Stockholm, Sweden's Metalite have released a cover of the Stratovarius song, "Hunting High And Low". You can stream the track here, and watch a video below.

Says the band: "Well, this is our easter egg to all of our fans who support us in these hard times! A tribute to the big legends Stratovarius who gave us this big hit, which still is a masterpiece. Enjoy! Happy Easter!"

Metalite released their AFM Records debut, Biomechanicals, last October. Order here.

"Far From The Sanctuary"
"Apocalypse"
"Biomechanicals"
"Warrior"
"Mind Of A Monster"
"World On Fire"
"Eye Of The Storm"
"Breakaway"
"Social Butterflies"
"Rise Of The Phoenix"
"Victory Or Death"

"Social Butterflies" video:

"Apocalypse" video:

"Far From The Sanctuary":



